Sam Van Galder is headed back to the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship golf tournament.

Van Galder, a six-time Janesville city champion, was one of eight players to earn a spot in the 118th edition of the event at a qualifier at Riverside Golf Course on Monday.

Van Galder used a pair of back-nine birdies to shoot even-par 72 to finish tied for second place.

"I just kept plugging along," said Van Galder, a 32-year-old art teacher and boys golf coach at Janesville Parker. "I had to make a couple big par putts on 16 and 18. But it worked.

"I didn't know if it (72) would make it, because it was close last year. It ended up playing somewhat tough."

This was the second straight year that the Wisconsin State Golf Association piggy-backed off the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, holding a State Am qualifier the next day.

Many golfers took advantage of the opportunity to play a course they'd seen over the weekend to stick around and attempt to qualify for the State Am.

Verona's Austin Gaby, who missed the cut in the Fischer with a pair of 78s, took medalist honors by rebounding Monday to shoot 1-under 71.

Kenosha's Travis Engle, who tied for fifth place in the Fischer, joined Van Galder at 72.

Seven golfers shot 74 to earn a spot in a playoff, where the final five qualifying spots and two alternates were decided. Oddly, just one of those seven golfers in the playoff, Nathan Schwarz, was in the Fischer field.

Elkhorn's Nate Lockhart was one of the five qualifiers to emerge from the playoff, along with Craig Anderson, John Kestly (Pewaukee), Matthew Raab (Hartland) and Paul Lynch (Trevor).

Schwarz and Edgerton's Cullen Maricque are the two alternates.

While the Fischer saw a bevy of rounds in the 60s, including winner Owen Butler firing a 9-under 63 in the third and final round of the rain-shortened event, no player came close to breaking 70 on Monday.

"The pins were actually really hard, and they've been doing that all weekend," said Van Galder, who hasn't played in the State Am since 2015. "Even though the scores seemed really low for the Fischer, it's probably the hardest set of pins I'd seen four days in a row at Riverside ever. They were all like three paces from the edge of the green."

The 118th State Amateur Championship will be held July 15-18 at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake.

State Amateur Championship Qualifier

Monday

At Riverside (72)

Top eight players qualifying for the 118th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship on July 15-18 at Golf Courses of Lawsonia

Austin Gaby, Verona;71

Sam Van Galder, Janesville;72

Travis Engle, Kenosha;72

Craig Anderson, West Bend;74

John Kestly, Pewaukee;74

Matthew Raab, Hartland;74

Nate Lockhart, Elkhorn;74

Paul Lynch, Trevor;74

Cullen Maricque, Edgerton;74

Nathan Schwarz, Hutto, Texas;74

Blake Wisdom, Lake Geneva;75

Tyler LaDuc, Madison;76

Mason Kent, Fort Atkinson;76

Burke Barsamian, Lake Geneva;76

Jacob Sherwood, Davis, Calif.;76

Adam Torgersen, Pewaukee;76

Cory Sokol, Mineral Point;76

Matt Behm, Valders;77

Erich Schwarz, Madison;77

Oliver Sadiq, Milwaukee;78

Sean Halverson, Janesville;78

Matthew Zimmerman, Janesville;78

Kyle Lunt, Madison;79

Joe Guerrera, Waunakee;80

Ryan Warpinski, Waunakee;80

Wesley Schwarz, Kaukauna;80

Logan Larrabee, Lake Mills;81

Garhett Kaegi, Verona;81

Paul Schwarz, Appleton;81

Dayne Schleusner, Burlington;83

Aaron Vogel, Janesville;84

Derek Pirkl, Madison;84

Ben Wiora, Wisconsin Dells;87

Matthew Gericke, Waukesha;91

John Richards, North Prairie;92

William Tearse, Madison;95