Janesville Craig product Kennedy Cox earned recognition as one of two seniors on the UW-Whitewater softball team following a pair of Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conferences to UW-Oshkosh at home on Friday.
The Warhawks (10-12 overall, 3-5 WIAC) stranded 11 runners in a 1-0 loss to Oshkosh in the first game, and then dropped the second game by a 6-0 score to the WIAC-leading Titans (20-4, 6-0).
Shortstop Meghan Dunning had two hits in the first game and threw two runners out at home for the Warhawks. Dunning had two of Whitewater’s three hits in the second game.
The Warhawks are scheduled to play host to UW-Stevens Point for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Track and field—Freshman Tina Shelton, a Janesville Parker product, earned a runner-up finish in the 100-meter dash (12.22 seconds) to help UW-Whitewater finish seventh in the 11-team UW-Platteville Invitational on Friday. Also for the Warhawk women, freshman Gracie Holland broke her own school record in the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches).
In the men’s meet, freshman Christian Patzka won the 5,000-meter run with a school-record tiome of 14:15.21 and freshman Brayden Zettle set a personal best in the triple jump at 46-11¾, moving into the top 10 of the national rankings. Whitewater finished second in the team standings.
Women’s tennis—The 33rd-ranked Warhawks took a 6-3 victory over North Central (Illinois) behind five singles victories. Freshman Autumn Bruno won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Cassie Lee to win at No. 1 doubles.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.