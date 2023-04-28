UW-Whitewater Athletic Director Ryan Callahan to join Janesville Sports Hall of Fame

Ryan Callahan’s journey in sports began in his backyard on Hawthorne Avenue in Janesville.
Two older brothers—Pat, who was 10 years older, and Corey, who was 7 years older — prepared him with unforgiveness only siblings can provide and get away with.
“I’m 7 years old, and I’m playing against a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old,” Ryan said. “I had to figure out things pretty quick. If I wanted to do something, I had to do it at a respectable level with them and their friends.
“My dad (Tom) was a sports fan, my mom (Lorraine) was a sports fan,” Callahan said. “We were always very active. Anything and everything, we were always doing something.”
Those early experiences against his brothers helped Ryan when he got to Janesville Parker High. The 1999 graduate lettered in soccer, hockey and baseball, then played baseball at UW-Whitewater, which attracted the attention of major league scouts.
He spent three seasons in the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins systems, and then returned to UW-Whitewater. After spending a few years coaching and helping student-athletes academically, he joined the UW-Whitewater athletic department as a full-time employee in 2017.
In 2019, he was named as the interim director of intercollegiate athletics. In May 2021, the interim qualifier came off his title, and he heads the Warhawks’ athletic program that includes 22 sports.
Callahan’s accomplishments will be recognized Saturday, May 20, when he is inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame. Joining him in the 2023 induction class is Janesville Parker’s 1971 state championship boys basketball team, Michael Liebenstein Sr., Jan Bruss and Brittini Sherrod Roberts.
The induction ceremony at the Janesville Country Club is sold out.
Callahan was a typical youngster growing up. He was interested in all sports.
When he got to high school, he excelled in the three sports he went out for.
Playing under coaches Jim Strieker and Dave Adler, Callahan was a two-time captain and team MVP in soccer while earning second-team All-Big Eight Conference honors.
In hockey, Callahan was a two-time captain of the Janesville Bluebirds co-op. He still plays in a men’s league at the Janesville Ice Arena.
It was in baseball that Callahan stood out.
Playing for coaches Dan Madden, Jeremy Monday, John Mauermann and Dan Grogan, Callahan was a two-time captain and two-time team MVP for the Vikings. He was named to the second-team All-Big Eight squad twice.
“He was a good athlete,” Mauermann said. “I had him when I was the freshman baseball coach. He never got moved up.
“He played freshman sports,” said Mauermann, who was coaching hockey at Beloit Memorial at that time. “Today, (parents) think their kids have to grow up and play on the varsity as a freshman or sophomore or be doomed to failure.”
Callahan grew and matured in his freshman year, which proved beneficial when he got to be an upperclassman.
“Ryan is a neat story because he just kept plugging away,” Mauermann said. “When he finally matured, he became a tremendous baseball player and athlete.”
Callahan feels fortunate he grew up in a time where there was no specialization.
“What was my best sport?” Callahan said. “It was the sport I was playing. If it was the middle of winter, I didn’t even touch my baseball glove. It was all hockey.
“If it was in the fall, it was all soccer. That’s all I ever wanted to do. And once spring hit, it was all baseball. But baseball was always the common theme between me and my brothers.”
Baseball was a sport in which Ryan could keep up with his older siblings. They lived just down the street from the former youth baseball diamonds off Milton Avenue, and they spent many summer afternoons there.
“The goal for the neighborhood kids would be get on the fields before they were lined, and they kicked us off,” Callahan said.
Madden, a Janesville Sports Hall of Fame member, retired as Parker’s baseball coach after Callahan’s sophomore season during which he was called up to pitch on the varsity squad.
“He was dedicated,” Madden said of Callahan. “He was a very smart pitcher. He was able to change speeds, hit locations and get batters out.
“The most important thing is he’s a fantastic individual.”
Callahan was a part of the talented Janesville American Legion baseball teams at that time. Those teams included Brian Sanderson, Tim King, Steve Sanfilippo, Jim Scalissi and Chris Holznecht.
“We just had good athletes all over,” Callahan said.
Baseball was his sport in college. His father, Tom, was diagnosed with cancer during Ryan’s senior year in high school. Madden introduced Callahan to Jim Miller, who was the UW-Whitewater baseball coach.
The proximity of Whitewater with his father’s illness made Callahan’s college choice easy.
“It was an opportunity to stay close to home,” Callahan said. “I wanted to get into education. Whitewater has a great education program. It was just a really, really good fit.”
One of the schools he turned down was Madison Edgewood, whose baseball coach was John Vodenlich.
The next season, Vodenlich joined Miller’s staff at Whitewater. Vodenlich took over for Miller in 2004 and has developed the program to one of the strongest in NCAA Division III.
“Coach Vodenlich has really established that culture of ‘Why not us?’” Callahan said.
Callahan pitched and played some outfield for the Warhawks. He earned All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first-team honors as a pitcher in 2001, 2003 and 2004. He earned All-WIAC honorable mention as an outfielder his senior season.
Callahan threw 211 innings as a Warhawk, which ranks ninth all-time in school history. His 193 career strikeouts rank 10th. His three career shutouts are the second-most all-time.
One of Callahan’s teammates his four years there was Brady Endl, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound left-hander out of Jefferson High School. Endl was a two-time All-America pitcher, who was drafted in the 10th round of the 2004 Major League draft by the Atlanta Braves.
When scouts came to look at Endl, they also saw Callahan, who had gained confidence the older he got at Whitewater.
“Seeing the guys from Oshkosh that were getting drafted, seeing the guys from Whitewater that were signing free-agent deals and getting drafted, I just had that confidence — maybe blind confidence — and thought, ‘Maybe I can do this,’” Callahan said.
As a senior, Callahan’s fastball was clocking in at 90-92 mph. The Warhawks advanced to the NCAA Division III World Series and finished with a 39-9 record.
“Our coaching staff did a great job showcasing both me and Brady Endl,” Callahan said. “Scouts came out to see us.”
Callahan signed with the San Francisco Giants. He spent two seasons with that organization and was released. The Minnesota Twins signed him and he played one season before his pro baseball career ended.
He has no regrets and appreciates those three summers.
“You get to be around all the top draft picks and see what you can do,” Callahan said. “You come back the next spring training, and you are with all the guys that are in Triple-A and big-league guys.
“It’s really just a dream,” Callahan said. “It’s kind of fantasyland; it’s kind of intimidating. It’s every emotion you can ever imagine.”
After his release from the Twins, Callahan returned to UW-Whitewater in 2007. Vodenlich created a groundskeeper job for him to allow Callahan to pursue his masters degree in coaching. He was a pitching coach for seven seasons and became the director of continuing education in 2012.
“I wanted to make an impact on people’s lives,” he said. “Besides my mom and dad, who made the biggest impact on my life? It was the teachers and coaches.”
He became the assistant athletic director for internal operations in 2017. His chief duty was to oversee the budgets of every athletic program.
When athletic director Todd Garzarelli left to take over as AD at Indiana University Pennsylvania in May 2019, Callahan took over as interim athletic director. In 2021, the “interim” tag was removed.
After four years, Callahan finds the job challenging.
“It’s like any leadership role,” Callahan said. “There is a lot of stress. You’re managing a lot of people.
“And students are students. They’re 18 to 22. They’re going to make good decisions, they’re going to make bad decisions and they’re make everything in between.”
And the UW-Whitewater athletic program is among the best—if not the best—in NCAA Division III.
“I was fortunate to take over in a time when coaches were very senior coaches, so they understood the process,” Callahan said. “They understood how to win at this level and how to recruit at this level.”
With the support of the administration, athletics are a key part of the university’s marketing.
“Our highest enrollment numbers at Whitewater have been after we won national titles,” Callahan said.
Callahan and his wife, Danyelle, have three children: daughter Paige, age 10; daughter Sloane, age 9, and son Sean, age 7. Danyelle was a swimmer at UW-Whitewater, and their children are involved in swimming and hockey.
“I think our kids are destined to play sports at Whitewater,” he said earlier this week as he drove Paige to hockey practice in Madison.
Some things never change. Sports continue to be a family activity in the Callahan family.