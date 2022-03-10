Chris McIntosh, the University of Wisconsin’s new athletic director, will visit Janesville in May to help welcome the five newest members into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.
McIntosh will serve as guest speaker at the induction dinner, scheduled for Saturday, May 21, at the Janesville Country Club.
The inductees making up the class of 2022 will be the late Don Barnabo, Janesville Parker High School’s first head football coach; Tom Bier, a widely accomplished game official; Brad Bohlman, a standout golfer; Nicole Luchsinger Anders, a Parker High School and UW-Milwaukee basketball standout; and R.K. Mitby, a three-sport standout at Janesville Senior High and in adult competition.
Tickets for the 32nd induction must be purchased in advance. Details will be announced later.
McIntosh, age 45, came out of Pewaukee High School, the same school that later produced the well-known Watt brothers (J.J., Derek and T.J.) and is the reigning WIAA Division 3 state football champion.
Chris followed high school as a scholarship player for the University of Wisconsin football team, coached by Barry Alvarez, and quickly became one of the school’s most prominent offensive linemen of all time.
Playing tackle in front of eventual Heisman Trophy running back Ron Dayne, McIntosh was a major contributor to two consecutive Big Ten Conference championships and back-to-back Rose Bowl victories: 38-31 over UCLA in the 1999 game and 17-9 over Stanford in 2000. As a senior, McIntosh earned Big Ten offensive lineman of the year for the 1999 season and was a consensus first-team All-America selection.
McIntosh was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the 2000 NFL draft. His professional career was cut short by a neck injury, which led to his retirement from the NFL in 2002.
After returning to Wisconsin in 2014, McIntosh was soon promoted to deputy athletic director. While being groomed by Alvarez, then the athletic director, McIntosh played a key role in the hiring of football coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball coach Greg Gard, as well as the UW athletic department's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With unanimous support from the Badgers coaching staff, McIntosh was named to succeed the retiring Alvarez as athletic director on June 2, 2021. In following Pat Richter and Alvarez in that position, McIntosh became only the third Wisconsin athletic director since 1989.
“Barry and Pat caused our programs to rise from the ashes,’ McIntosh said at the time of his appointment. “The challenge is different today. It will require a different style of leadership, a different approach. I’m confident the approach we take will position us well in the future.”