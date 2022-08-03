MILTON
The Milton Junction Pub Crescents won two of three games over the weekend, missing an opportunity to all but sew up the No. 1 seed in the Rock River League South Division playoffs set to begin Aug. 13-14.
Despite a disappointing loss at Neosho on Sunday, the Crescents remain in charge of their own fate. Milton’s 11-4 loss at Neosho was sandwiched between two home wins, an 8-0 win against Ashippun on Friday night and a 20-10 victory over Helenville on Sunday.
The Crescents came out of the weekend with a record of 11-3, tied for first place with Clyman. Thanks to an 18-2 loss at Clyman on Sunday, Neosho is 11-4. Rubicon and Lebanon are tied for the fourth seed with records of 8-6.
The Crescents have two games remaining this weekend, both against Rubicon. The Crescents host the Red Sox at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Then on Sunday, the Crescents travel to Rubicon to close out the regular season.
The postseason formula is simple for the Crescents. They own the tie-breaker over Clyman, and a sweep of Rubicon would give the Crescents the No. 1 seed in the South. With that distinction comes the advantage of hosting two games during the opening weekend of the playoffs Aug 13-14.
Should the Crescents lose one of the games against the Red Sox, they would likely fall to the No. 3 seed and play on the road throughout the playoffs.
“It’s pretty simple,” Crescents general manager Doug Welch said. “We need to win two to really set ourselves up in good position for the playoffs. If we beat the Rubes twice, we’ll be guaranteed to host Saturday and Sunday that first playoff weekend.
“Our road gets a whole lot tougher if we drop just one of the Rubicon games,” Welch added. “We’ll be on the road, and that’s not a good place.”
This past weekend, the Crescents played three games with three totally different lineups. The Crescents put together a solid 8-0 win Friday night at Schilberg Park against Ashippun. Josh Udelhofen made his first mound start of the season and spun six shutout innings. Carter Schneider followed and struck out all nine batters he faced to pick up a three-inning save. Sam McCann took the big swing for the Crescents with a three-run double in the third inning. Schneider also had two RBI for the Crescents.
The Crescents traveled to Neosho on Saturday with five players missing from Friday’s lineup. Four Crescent players took their first at-bats of the season Saturday. The Crescents took an 11-4 loss that didn’t see a Milton hit until the fifth inning when McCann and Trace Jacobson slugged back-to-back doubles to help produce two runs. The Crescents finished with just six hits.
Then on Sunday, a depleted pitching staff gutted through a must-win contest against Helenville. Dan Dean started and finished the game for the Crescents. Sean McCann, who started against Neosho on Saturday, threw two innings and newcomer Trace Jacobson chipped in two innings. The game ended after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.
Jacobson had four of the Crescents 23 hits, including two doubles and four RBI. Jake Raisbeck, Sean McCann and Dean each had three hits.
“We were pretty sour after the Neosho loss, but we went up there with a compromised lineup but then rebounded Sunday to win and keep our destiny in our own hands,” Welch said. “It goes to show how this time of year especially, a team needs to get its best players on the diamond each game.
“We didn’t do that in Neosho and paid the price,” Welch added. “And then the next day Neosho goes to Clyman with guys missing from Saturday and gets beat 18-2. The key is to get your guys to the diamond.
“There are five teams in the South who each believe they can beat anyone when they have their guys,” Welch said. “We’re certainly of that mindset. We just need to get our guys there this weekend and we’ll be OK.”