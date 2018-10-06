Erik Palmqvist and Austin Koss scored in the third period as the Janesville Jets separated from the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for a 4-2 NAHL victory Friday night in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Janesville (5-4-0-0) won its third straight game and extended the poor start to the season for Fairbanks (2-6-0-1), which is in last place in the Midwest Division.
After a scoreless first period, Justin Engelkas and Jack Vincent struck in a 34-second span to give the Jets a 2-0 lead early in the second period. Fairbanks answered with goals from John Stampohar and Parker Brown.
Palmqvist broke the 2-2 tie at 1:35 in the third period, and Koss extended the lead with six minutes left in the game.
Janesville’s No. 1 goaltender, Garrett Nieto, made 20 saves before leaving with an undisclosed injury in the third period. Cole Brady stopped seven shots in relief.
The Jets and Ice Dogs were set to play again late Saturday night.
JANESVILLE 4, FAIRBANKS 2
Janesville 0 2 2—4
Fairbanks 0 2 0—2
Second period
J—Justin Engelkas (Brenden MacLaren, Sean Driscoll), 2:46. J—Jack Vincent (Jordon Halverson, Matthew Doyle), 3:20. F—John Stampohar (Jonathan Sorenson), 11:41. F—Parker Brown (Sorenson, Noah Wilson), 19:55.
Third period
J—Erik Palmqvist (Stanslav Dosek, Philip Bjorkman), 1:35. J—Austin Koss (Doyle, Matt Hanewall), 14:00.
Saves—Garrett Nieto (J) 20, George McBey (F) 13, Cole Brady (J) 7.
