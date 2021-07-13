Two teams tied for the top spot at the Riverside Men’s Golf Association Independence Tournament at Riverside Golf Course.
Using a 4-man, 2-net best ball format, the team of Peter dePoutiloff, Tim Ryan, Joseph Dempich and Sam dePoutiloff shot 22-under and tied with the team of Jacob Luek, Jeff Luek, Tim Sheehy and Mike Moe.
Pat Riley and Al Pacheco tended the American Flag on the 18th hole for the tournament for the 10th year. RMGA donated $1,000 to the Janesville Patriotic Society. The money is used for replacement flags that are displayed on Janesville streets.
RMGA INDEPENDENCE TOURNAMENT
At Riverside (Par 72)
4-Man, 2-Net Best Ball
FINAL RESULTSPeter dePoutiloff, Tim Ryan, Joseph Dempich, Sam dePoutiloff -22
Jacob Luek, Jeff Luek, Tim Sheehy, Mike Moe -22
Matt Loertscher, Ben DeWitt, Rick DeWitt, Dave Larson -20
Jake Hassinger, Blair Schmeiser, Shannon Dooley, Tim Millis -19
Rob Ackerman, Greg Mullen, Bill Hassinger, Jim Hudson -19
Gary Neumueller, Jordan Manthey, Joe Slatter, Jeff DeGarmo -19
Gary Polglaze Jr., Shawn Uschan, Dan Byrne, Nick Corban -19
TJ Noll, Tom Noll, King Clark, Jim Noll -19
Jeff Gackstatter, Dan Uschan, Todd Carpenter, Art Schumacher -19
James II Clough, Pete Clough, Lance Baior, Adam Kerbel -18
Steven Thurner, Mitchell Thurner, Jose Perez, Cullen Maricque -18
Jacob Downing, Matt Runde, Corey Hassinger, Brent Corey -17
Tim Jensen, Keith Kersting, Austin Purdy, Brian Garey -17
Mike Oliver, Paul Burkholder, Larry Kotwitz, Daryl Rosenbaum -16
Rick Berry, Ed Polakis, Gary Dulin, Jon Peterson -16
Jason Rux, Dan Saunders, Jason Collas, David Walker -16
Terry Kletzien, David Diece, Tom Flora, Bill Hess -16
Rob Terry, Benjamin Terry, Keith Trembula, Greg Fiedler -14
Kevin Riley, Scot Hudson, Shannon Riley, Rick McCurdy -14
Tom Carpenter, Jerry Rabbach, Randy Krueger, Tom Collins -13
Joe Clough, Brian Brieske, Robert Oliver, Tim Beggs -13
Richard Schmitz, Phill Chilson, Keith Holden, Dave Applegate -12
John Husen, Dave Fleig, Dave Delamater, John Fugate -12
Zach Raymond, Dan Raymond, Vern Nelson, Mike Zahn -12
Cliff Wakefield, Tim Anderson, Steve Thompson, Bob Stluka -11
Jeremy Zahn, Paul Sullivan, Aaron Manogue, Dan Kelly -11
Dan Hermanson, Gale Alderman, Aaron Story, Jeff Waite -10
Dan Bloom, Michael Kletzien, Brian Angileri, Brian Schroeder -9
Jim Kirchner, Tom Hillison, Tim Terry, Matt Connors -7
Michael Wittlieff, Jared Schultz, Steve Hefty, Randy Gavin -2