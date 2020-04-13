How well do you know Janesville sports?
Former Gazette sports editor Dave Wedeward put together this list of 25 trivia questions to test your knowledge.
The answers are below (if you’re reading this online) or on Page 2B.
Good luck!
1. What is the historical significance of Craig High’s 1998 WIAA state baseball championship?
2. What is Parker High’s historical significance in the WIAA state boys basketball and spring baseball tournaments?
3. Who scored the first touchdown in Parker High School football history?
4. Who were the Janesville Cubs, and where did they play home games?
5. Where did Janesville first play home high school hockey games?
6. How many times did Tom Klawitter take Parker girls basketball teams to the state tournament?
7. What years did Klawitter’s teams win state championships?
8. Who are the three Janesville players who led the boys state basketball tournament in scoring, and what were the years?
9. Who are the career scoring leaders for Craig and Parker boys basketball?
10. Who are the career scoring leaders for Craig and Parker girls basketball?
11. What well-known athlete holds the Janesville High/Craig High gymnasium basketball scoring record, and when was it set?
12. Who holds the record for playing the most consecutive varsity boys basketball games at Craig?
13. What was the double significance of Janesville’s 1937 football win over Beloit?
14. In round figures, what was the documented attendance at that game?
15. Who are the only Janesville-born players of the 20th century to have made the major leagues in baseball?
16. Who were the first head football coaches at Craig and Parker?
17. What eventual Janesville coach, playing for what school, helped knock off the Bluebirds in the 1948 state basketball semifinals?
18. Who holds record for the most Janesville men’s city golf championships?
19. Who are Janesville’s only two born-and-raised athletes ever to compete in the Olympic Games?
20. Who was Craig’s 1985 state champion golfer, who deprived Steve Stricker of a second straight title?
21. What weird development contributed to Janesville’s one-point loss to West Allis Hale in the 1956 sectional final at Salem Central, keeping the Bluebirds from reaching the state basketball tournament for the first time in 1948?
22. What well-known Janesville sports personality was a senior on that team?
23. What was name of the bowling facility at the Corn Exchange in Janesville?
24. How did El-Ra Bowl, which has served Janesville since 1959, get its name?
25. What was the previous name of RiversEdge Bowl in Janesville?
ANSWERS
1. Craig won the Division 1 title in the first WIAA state baseball tournament played at Fox Cities Stadium in the Appleton suburb of Grand Chute, following the tournament’s 25 straight years at Athletic Park in Wausau.
2. Parker was the last open-class WIAA state champion in boys basketball (1971) and spring baseball (1977).
3. Ken Anacker had a 59-yard run for the first Parker touchdown in history (1967, a 34-6 loss to Madison La Follette).
4. The Janesville Cubs were a Class D minor league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs (1941-42, 1946-53), who played their home games at the Rock County Fairgrounds.
5. Janesville high school hockey began with “home” games at the Wagon Wheel in Rockton, Illinois.
6. Tom Klawitter took Parker girls basketball teams to the WIAA state tournament 12 times.
7. Klawitter’s teams won state in 1993, 2000, 2001.
8. Mike McGrath (Parker, 1972), Ross Kingsley (Craig, 1980) and Eric Liebenstein (Craig, 1984) were WIAA boys state basketball tournament scoring champions.
9. Chris Weber (Craig, 1973-75, 1,452 points) and Rob Kukla (Parker, 1980-84, 1,000 points) are Janesville’s career scoring leaders in high school boys basketball. Robb Logterman, a 1990 Craig graduate, had 2,097 career points, but 938 came as a freshman and sophomore at Clinton.
10. Alison Hughes (Craig, 2012-15, 1,045 points) and Jennah (Burkholder) Hartwig (Parker, 1989-93, 2,033 points) are Janesville’s career scoring leaders in high school girls basketball.
11. Pat Richter, a Madison East all-state star and University of Wisconsin nine-letter winner, set the Janesville High/Craig High gymnasium scoring record with 50 points in an 82-53 win over Cuba City in a 1959 WIAA sectional third-place game.
12. Ben Nickols, who made the Craig varsity boys team as a freshman, played in 94 consecutive games for the Cougars.
13. Janesville’s 14-0 football victory in 1937 ended a streak of 25 straight winless years against Beloit and gave the Bluebirds a tie for their first Big Eight championship.
14. As frequently published, a crowd in excess of 12,000 at Monterey Stadium witnessed Janesville’s historic 1937 victory.
15. Bob Strampe Jr. (Detroit Tigers, 1972) and Tom Klawitter (Minnesota Twins, 1985) were the only Janesville-born players to make the major leagues in the 20th century; two did so in the 19th century, and none in the 21st century.
16. E. Keith French and Don Barnabo were the first head football coaches at Craig and Parker, respectively.
17. Stan DuFrane, who became head basketball coach at Janesville High and Craig High, helped Eau Claire defeat the Bluebirds in the 1948 state semifinals.
18. Jan Hoffman, who was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame in 1993, holds the record with nine men’s city golf championships (1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1970, 1975).
19. Lawrence Hugh (rowing, 1968 silver medalist, 1972) and Tucker Fredricks (speedskating, 2006, 2010, 2014) are the only two Janesville born-and-raised athletes ever to compete in the Olympic Games.
20. Craig’s Don Brovick won the 1985 WIAA boys open-class state golf title, depriving Steve Stricker of a second straight title.
21. As the result of a lightning storm, the lights went out in Salem Central’s gymnasium late in the 1956 sectional final, stealing Janesville’s momentum and ultimately leaving the Bluebirds with a 45-44 loss to West Allis Hale in a game that was completed in semi-darkness.
22. Bob Suter, now a state hall of fame coach in three sports, was a senior on that 1956 Janesville team.
23. Franklin Gardens was the bowling facility at the renowned downtown Corn Exchange.
24. El-Ra Bowl was named after its three original owners—Elmer Silbernagl, Ray Shaughnessy and Bob Brose.
25. For years, RiversEdge Bowl was known as Playmore.