JANESVILLE

Sunday at the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship often becomes a showdown.

Playing 36 holes in one day leaves plenty of room for 70 or so of the state’s top amateur golfers to make moves at Riverside Golf Course, where birdies and eagles are plentiful.

This year’s finale is shaping up to be a slugfest.

First-round leader Matt Tolan backed up his strong play Friday by shooting 4-under-par 68 to retain his lead Saturday by one stroke.

Owen Butler shot his second straight 67 to sit one stroke back.

And lurking right behind the two of them is two-time defending champ Jack Schultz, who shot the lowest score of the second round, a 65.

Throw in temperatures in the 80s once again and the potential for an afternoon thunderstorm, and the final day of the Fischer figures to be electric.

“It’s going to be a long, slog of a day,” said Butler, a 34-year-old from Stoughton. “And it’ll be a shootout, which will be fun. You put yourself there, and that’s all you can ask for when the tournament starts.

“Now we get after it.”

Tolan still up top

Tolan, a 20-year-old from Eau Claire who plays for South Dakota collegiately, finished in the top 25 each of the first two years he played the Fischer. So he’s played just fine at Riverside.

But now he will head to Sunday as the 36-hole leader.

“Just keep doing me,” Tolan said when asked what his mentality will be for the final 36 holes. “I’m playing really good golf right now, and I’ve just got to keep taking it one shot at a time and not worry about what other people are doing.”

Tolan’s putter continued to keep him atop the leaderboard.

He played the front nine Saturday in even par but birdied four of his first six holes on the back and dropped a 15-foot putt on 18 to close out his round.

“I got off to kind of a rough start, bogeying the first hole,” Tolan said. “But when I made the turn, I knew I was playing good golf and just needed to make a couple putts.”

Waukesha’s Michael Bielawski played in the same group as Tolan in the first two rounds and shot 67 on Saturday to sit at 8-under and within striking distance.

Club slip sparks Butler

It’s not often a par on a par-five hole at Riverside leads to something good, but that was the case for Butler in the second round.

His driver slipped in his sweaty hand on the par-five 14th, and his shot went out of bounds. He was forced to retee but needed just three shots from there, leaving him with an impressive par.

“I reteed and made eagle, basically, to save par,” Butler said. “I made a long putt to save it, so it was kind of good to hang in there and keep going.

“I just tried not to get frustrated, because nine pars wasn’t going to keep me going in the right direction.”

After parring each of his first nine holes on his first nine, the back, he made three birdies to open his second nine and went bogey-free to sit in second place.

Schultz lurking once again

Schultz continues to own Riverside Golf Course.

The two-time defending Fischer champ winner fired a 65 in Saturday’s second round at the 53rd annual event.

Schultz shot 70 in his rain-delayed first round that he completed early Saturday morning.

“I finished my first nine today and felt like I had already played 36 holes,” Schultz said. “Yesterday, it didn’t feel like we did anything but sleep and come back here early this morning.

“And it was weird, because I didn’t hit any warm-up balls today before we teed off. We just went out and played.”

After an uneventful first 18 holes that featured three birdies and a bogey, Schultz started out his second 18 as though his course-record tying 62, which he shot in round two a year ago, was in jeopardy. He birdied his first four holes on the front nine and six of the first seven to go 6-under after seven holes. A bogey at par 3 eighth cost him a stroke, but he shot a 2-under 34 on the back for a round of 65.

Schultz won with a record 26-under total a year ago and was 15-under in winning in 2017. If he comes from behind to win Sunday, Schultz will become the first golfer to ever win the Ray Fischer three years in a row.

Romo and other notables

Travis Engle of Kenosha is four shots back after rounds of 67 and 70, while Joe Weber (138) of Onalaska and George Kneiser of Oconomowoc are five back. Nate Thomson of Greendale and Chris Colla of Fond du Lac trail Toman by six.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was at 7-under through 10 holes in his opening round but stumbled down the stretch and shot 3-under 69. He followed that up with an even-par 72 and is eight shots back.

Ray Fischer Amateur Championship

At Riverside (Par 72)SECOND ROUND RESULTSTop 70 made cut, will play 36 holes SundayMatt Tolan Eau Claire 65-68—133

Owen Butler Stoughton 67-67—134

Jack Schultz Whitefish Bay 70-65—135

Michael Bielawski Waukesha 69-67—136

Travis Engle Kenosha 67-70—137

Joe Weber Onalaska 69-69—138

George Kneiser Oconomowoc 70-68—138

Nate Thomson Greendale 71-68—139

Chris Colla Fond du Lac 69-70—139

Alan Thompson Watertown 71-69—140

Pete Kuhl Madison 69-71—140

Ricky Kuiper Racine 67-74—141

Tony Romo Burlington 69-72—141

Michael Harris Brookfield 70-71—141

Nathan Schwarz Hutto, TX 71-71—142

Maxwell Schmidtke Sheboygan 73-69—142

Jakob Garstecki Germantown 70-72—142

Patrick Sicula Whitefish Bay 73-69—142

Adam Miller Adams 70-72—142

Chris Wood Mount Pleasant 69-74—143

Tom Halla Colgate 74-69—143

Phillip Johnson Colgate 72-71—143

Tyler Leach Spring Valley 67-76—143

Brad Finger Waukesha 72-72—144

Kevin Van Rossum Hartland 74-70—144

Emmet Herb Middleton 71-73—144

Jeremy Wesemann Merton 77-67—144

Jack Blair Wauwatosa 70-74—144

Ben Skogen Onalska 72-72—144

Jacob Michel Lodi 71-73—144

Kevin Cahill Waukesha 75-70—145

Mike Mueller Whitefish Bay 73-72—145

Joe DeChateau Fond du Lac 73-72—145

Daniel Ozga Edgerton 70-75—145

Burke Barsamian Lake Geneva 70-75—145

Nathan Boltz Elkhorn 78-67—145

Brady Sarauer Fond du Lac 74-71—145

Sam Van Galder Janesville 71-74—145

Max Pasher Mequon 71-74—145

Nick Robinson Madison 72-73—145

Samuel Anderson Stoughton 72-74—146

Drew Sagrillo Mequon 71-75—146

Jason Zahradka New Richmond 75-71—146

Dustin Schwab Hartland 72-74—146

Geoff Pirkl Oconomowoc 74-72—146

Dawson Hinz Middleton 72-74—146

Tyler Beeck Sheboygan Falls 75-71—146

Christopher Dupuis Chicago 72-74—146

Zachary Nash Waterford 71-75—146

Blake Wisdom Lake Geneva 69-77—146

Jakob Beckman Middleton 75-71—146

Jacob Mayer Delafield 75-72—147

Bill Crinzi New Berlin 73-74—147

Eric Goldapske Sun Prairie 75-72—147

Michael Bastian Milwaukee 73-74—147

Charles Maleki Mequon 75-72—147

Jakob Schroeckenthaler Cottage Grove 72-75—147

Bentley Glass Fort Atkinson 76-71—147

Alexander Haas Hartford 73-74—147

Matt Behm Valders 74-74—148

Tom Schoewe Sun Prairie 74-74—148

Eric Ross Onekama, MI 75-73—148

R.J. Schwalbach Bolingbrook, IL 73-75—148

Nick Hagen Beloit 73-75—148

Dylan Brown Reedsburg 76-72—148

Andrew Morrison Edgerton 71-77—148

Ben Gilles Madison 72-76—148

Colton Duwe Oconomowoc 70-78—148

Jacob Sherwood Davis, Calif. 74-74—148

Nick Corban Madison 76-72—148

——MISSED CUT (LIST NOT COMPLETE)

Todd Westrich De Pere 74 75—149

Jack Anderson Brookfield 75-74—149

Clayton Tribus 71 78—149

Bennett Swavely Hudson 74-75—149

Tom Chambers Union Grove 73-77—150

Ryan Schuelke Menawa 74-77—151

Derick Disch Brookfield 76-75—151

Michael Jensen Hartford 79-72—151

Marty Swab Menomonee Falls 75-76—151

Joe Forsting Edgerton 73-79—152

Steven Sanicki Menomonee Falls 77-75—152

Jonathan Fall Cedarburg 72-80—152

Jared Delveaux Cedarburg 73-79—152

Jack McKinney Milwaukee 80-72—152

Jason Jahnke Kewaskum 75-78—153

Cory Aune Lake Geneva 79-74—153

Zack Colby Oregon 78-75—153

Eric Olson New Berlin 75-78—153

Brandon Myhr Madison 77-77—154

Jonathan Klemp Mequon 78-76—154

Derek Pirkl Stoughton 77-77—154

Preston Cedergren Green Bay 79-76—155

Jed Baranczyk Green Bay 79-76—155

Derek Michalski Marshfield 78-78—156

Paul Schwarz Appleton 77-80—157

Thomas Holderfield Sheboygan 84-73—157

Matt Kempfer Janesville 77-80—157

Adam Torgerson Pewaukee 77-80—157

Travis Galston Fort Atkinson 80-78—158

Kevin Riley Janesville 76-82—158

Caleb Martin Horicon 78-80—158

Kade Salemi Janesville 80-78—158

John Ziemer Colgate 78-81—159

Ethan Carrick Sun Prairie 76-83—159

Taylor Ryman New Glarus 81-78—159

Wesley Schwarz Kaukauna 79-81—160

Patrick Gorman East Troy 78-82—160

John Haines Mequon 81-79—160

Alejandro Perez Sussex 73-87—160

Brandon Parks-Larson Mount Horeb 77-84—161

Rick Berry Janesville 77-84—161

Jacob LaConte Waukesha 78-83—161

Josh Hentrich Lancaster 75-87—162

Matt Puetz Waterford 72-90—162

Andy Hagen Beloit 83-80—163

Bryce Olson Silver Lake 84-81—165

Dane Hinz Baraboo 80-87—167

Dick Regenberg Madison 87-80—167

Trevor Davis Weyerhauser 86-81—167

TJ Klement McFarland 79-88—167

Erich Schwarz Madison 83-85—168

Noah Anderson Baraboo 96-102—198