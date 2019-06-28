JANESVILLE

Matt Tolan didn't mind playing the waiting game Friday.

The 2016 Eau Claire North graduate and University of South Dakota senior teed off in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at 7:10 a.m. He finished his round at 5:45 p.m.

Tolan sat through a six-hour rain delay but played lights out in his return to the course. He shot a 7-under par 65 at Riverside Golf Course to take the early clubhouse lead.

Half the field did not finish the first round and is scheduled to be back on the course at 6 a.m. today to complete round one. Players were allowed to lift and replace in the fairway.

A thunderstorm bringing torrential rain hit Riverside at about 7:30 a.m. Friday. The horn sounded to halt play, and with the course waterlogged, play was suspended until 1 p.m.

The tournament is still scheduled for 72 holes, with the field playing 18 holes today followed by Sunday's 36-hole finale for the top 70 plus ties.

Tolan's round included seven birdies and an eagle. He shot 31 on the front nine, including birdies at six, seven and eight.

"The last two years playing here, I've struggled with my putting," Tolan said. "Today, I putted really, really well. I had only 28 putts.

"I grew up where you just went out and played and didn't really worry about the conditions. And that's how it was today. The course, actually, was in really great shape considering all the rain we got."

Tolan has a two-shot lead over Tyler Leach of Spring Valley and Owen Butler of Stoughton, who each shot 67. Lake Geneva's Blake Wisdom is one of four golfers four shots back at 69.

Ben Skogen of Onalaska, who was second last year and shares the course record at Riverside with a 62, shot an even-par 72. He used the six-hour delay to go grab lunch and relax.

"Everyone has to make an adjustment, so you can't make a big deal out of it," Skogen said. "I just like to play, so I didn't mind the wait much.

"And I had a chance to break 70, but I bogeyed two out of my last three holes. I was 2-under through 15."

Six-time Janesville city champion Sam Van Galder had a 1-under par 71 to lead local golfers who completed their first round.

Two-time defending Fischer champion Jack Schultz was part of the afternoon pairings that did not complete the first round.

Ray Fischer Amateur Championship

At Riverside (Par 72)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

(Only half the field completed first round)

Matt Tolan;Eau Claire;65

Owen Butler;Stoughton;67

Tyler Leach;Spring Valley;67

Michael Bielawski;Waukesha;69

Christopher Colla;Fond du lac;69

Pete Kuhl;Madison;69

Blake Wisdom;Lake Geneva;69

Burke Barsamian;Lake Geneva;70

Jakob Garstecki;Germantown;70

Colton Duwe;Oconomowoc;70

Adam Miller;Adams;70

Jacob Michel;Lodi;71

Andrew Morrison;Edgerton;71

Jonathan Duggan Jr.;Lake Geneva;71

Sam Van Galder;Janesville;71

Alan Thompson;Watertown;71

Max Pasher;Mequon;71

Zachary Nash;Waterford;71

Ben Skogen;Onalaska;72

Jacob Schroeckenthaler;Cottage Grove;72

Tommy Kriewaldt;Madison;72

Dawson Hinz;Middleton;72

Christopher Dupuis;Chicago;72

Ben Gilles;Madison;72

Maxwell Schmidtke;Sheboygan;73

Ryan Hughes;Cedarburg;73

Patrick Sicula;Whitefish Bay;73

Charles Buhrow;Brookfield;74

Brady Sarauer;Fon du Lac;74

Elliott Nielsen;Fond du Lac;74

Charles Maleki;Mequon;75

Brett Grulkowski;Franklin;75

Jensen Peck;Mount Horeb;75

Tyler Beeck;Sheboygan Falls;75

Michael Oellerich;Brodhead;75

Joseph Ploch;Oconomowoc;75

Alex Thompson;Watertown;75

Quinn Schultz;Chaseburg;75

Jackson Rehm;Franklin;75

Jacob Beckman;Middleton;75

Aaron Coffey;Janesville;76

Matthew Davidson;McFarland;76

Dylan Brown;Reedsburg;76

Matthew Zimmerman;Janesville;76

Tom Murphy;Madison;76

Aaron Gavin;South Milwaukee;76

Bentley Glass;Fort Atkinson;76

Jeremy Brown;Franklin;76

Logan Kranz;Madison;76

Gregory Wagner;Cambridge;76

Scott Erickson;Sparta;76

Cole Soffa;Madison;76

Nick Corban;Madison;76

Joshua Haunty;Middleton;77

Austin Erickson;Sparta;77

Kirk Leitzen;Brodhead;77

Jory Tess;East Troy;77

Ryan Coffey;Janesville;77

Michael Kletzien;Milton;77

Brandon Liberman;Walworth;77

Chris Kostrewa;Wales;77

Ben Wiora:Wisconsin Dells;78

Eric Smetana-Bartz;Waupaca;78

Nathan Boltz;Elkhorn;78

Pete Holmes;Waukesha;78

Daniel Hughes;Cedarburg;78

Brandon Wilson;Madison;78

Austin Gaby;Verona;78

Nathan Stine;Kenosha;78

Silas Pickhardt;Madison;79

John Thomas Naumann;Wales;79

Craig Hodgson;Belleville;79

Ben Resnick;Rice Lake;79

Joe Knapton;Mt. Pleasant;80

Mitch Strom;Appleton;80

Dylan Karvala;New Berlin;80

Kyle Smith;Grafton;80

Dave Ullenberg;Brown Deer;80

Erik Hopp;Appleton;81

Grant Boyson;Neenah;81

Joseph Braund;Eagle;82

Ethan Geidel;Germantown;83

Matthew Severance;Evansville;83

Devin Wilde;Eagle;85

Andrew McIntosh;Milwaukee;85

Nate Condon;Cottage Grove;85

Andrew Duszynski;Brookfield;86

Nate Farrell;Janesville;89

Jason Atkinson;Monroe;93

Steven Mordini;Baraboo;96