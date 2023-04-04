Tickets will go on sale Wednesday for the Janesville Sports Hall Fame’s induction dinner Saturday, May 20, at the Janesville Country Club.
The three ticket outlets will be the same as in the past. They are Daniels Sentry Foods (West), 2501 W. Court St.; Woodman’s Food Market in Janesville, 2819 Lexington Drive; and The Gazette’s downtown office, 1 S. Parker Drive.
Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Nobody will be admitted to any portion of the program without a dinner ticket.
This is the hall of fame’s 33rd induction. The 2023 inductees are Janet Bruss, a golf standout as a player and administrator; Ryan Callahan, a Parker High and UW-Whitewater baseball standout; Mike Liebenstein Sr., who has contributed to numerous facets of Janesville sports; Brittini Sherrod Roberts, a Parker standout in basketball, track/field and volleyball; and Parker High School’s 1971 state championship boys’ basketball team.
A special Honor Roll of Janesville sports standouts from earlier eras (1920s-1950s) also will be recognized. The honor roll includes:
Bob Geise, founder of Boys’ Baseball of Janesville (1958).
Bob Collins, first commissioner of Boys’ Baseball who spent 21 years on the board of directors.
Douglas Berkley, longtime chief umpire for Boys’ Baseball and a 1931 Golden Gloves boxing champion.
Mark Torinus, co-founder of the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.
H. Mitchell Bliss, co-founder and first president of the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.
Bart Starr, who made his debut as Green Bay Packers quarterback at Monterey Stadium, then returned for a stadium renovation fundraiser and again for the dedication of a plaque outside the stadium in his honor.
John Ashenfelter, legendary Janesville High/Craig golf coach for 30 years (1958-60, 1963-89) and a member of the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame. An annual boys golf invitational hosted at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville bears his name.
Ted Sorenson, legendary Janesville High School golf coach for 26 years (1932-57), including the 1951 and 1953 state championship teams.
Don Swanson, Janesville High/Craig High man for all seasons who coached football, basketball, track and swim from 1958-92.
Hans Wagner, legendary greenskeeper at Riverside Golf Course from 1929-66.
Mel Waggoner, dominant tournament golfer for two decades, topped off by a Men’s City Tournament championship in 1951, the tournament’s second year of existence.
Dick Yates, star senior guard on Janesville High’s 1959 Big Eight championship basketball team and Legion Athletic Medal winner.
Jack Manning, 1950 star who led Janesville High to its first undisputed Big Eight basketball title.
Alexander Paul Owen Sr., leader in bringing organized baseball to Janesville before World War II; president of Janesville Baseball Club, which operated the Janesville Cubs in Wisconsin State League.
John Tobin, Legion Medal winner in 1929 who played football at Notre Dame in 1932 and 1933 and pro football for the Dallas Rams.
Charles Meyer, Janesville’s first Associated Press all-state football player in 1948.
Cliff Alberson, only member of the Janesville Cubs, the local minor league baseball team, to make major leagues (1947-49).
John O’Donnell, Janesville High diver (1955) who became a gold medalist in the Paraplegic Olympics after being stricken with polio.
The induction event starts with a 5 p.m. reception, followed by a sit-down dinner at 6 and the induction program at 7:15.
