01STOCK_JANESVILLE_WATERTOWER

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday for the Janesville Sports Hall Fame’s induction dinner Saturday, May 20, at the Janesville Country Club.

The three ticket outlets will be the same as in the past. They are Daniels Sentry Foods (West), 2501 W. Court St.; Woodman’s Food Market in Janesville, 2819 Lexington Drive; and The Gazette’s downtown office, 1 S. Parker Drive.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you