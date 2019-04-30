JANESVILLE

Tickets are still available for the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame's 30th annual induction dinner.

The event, sponsored by The Gazette, is Saturday, May 11, at the Janesville Country Club. It includes a 5 p.m. reception, 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. program.

Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. They are on sale at: Maurer’s Market IGA, 2822 E. Milwaukee St.; Daniels Sentry Foods, 2501 W. Court St.; Woodman’s Market in Janesville, 2819 N. Lexington Ave; and the downtown Gazette office, 1 S. Parker Dr.

The 2019 inductees include Susan McKeown, Patrick Campbell, John Furrer, Bennie Guerra and Andy Meehan. Dr. Ray Martinez, a 2010 inductee, will be the guest speaker.