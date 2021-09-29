Time is running out to purchase tickets for the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. The deadline for ticket sales is noon on Monday, Oct.4. Ticket outlets are Daniels Sentry Foods, 2501 W. Court St.; Woodman’s Food Market, 2819 N. Lexington Ave.; and the downtown Gazette office, 1 S. Parker Drive.
Tickets will not be available at the door, and nobody will be admitted to any portion of the program without purchasing a dinner ticket. The event will start with a 5 p.m. cash-bar reception, followed by a sit-down dinner at 6 and the induction program between 7 and 7:30.
This year’s inductees are Mistie McCray Bass, prominent basketball standout at Janesville Parker High school, Duke University and in the WNBA; the late Ronald R. Brown, popular coach who had a key role in making Parker High a longtime wrestling power; John Koebler, major contributor to football championships at Janesville Craig, Parker and UW-Whitewater, both as a player and coach; Joe Shere, baseball standout at Craig High, UW-Whitewater and in semi pro; and Anne Sonka Nagle, an accomplished distance runner who led Craig to the 1991 state team championship in cross country.
The guest speaker will be Ryan Callahan, a Parker High graduate and UW-Whitewater Hall of Fame inductee who is now the athletic director at UW-Whitewater.
This is the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame’s 31st year. It is co-sponsored by J.P. Cullen & Sons, Westphal Electric and The Gazette.
