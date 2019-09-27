A three-goal second period lifted the Fairbanks Ice Dogs over the Janesville Jets in a North American Hockey League game Friday night.

Oliver Kjaer scored his first two goals of the season in the second period as Fairbanks turned a one-goal deficit into a two-goal lead on the way to a 5-3 victory at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Fairbanks improved to 2-3, while Janesville fell to 3-4.

After giving up a goal midway through the first period, the Jets took the lead with two goals in less than four minutes later on. Isaac Novak netted his first of the season at 14:35, and Ivar Sjolund got his second at 18:19.

But the Ice Dogs took over in the second period. Kjaer’s first goal tied the game less than four minutes into the period. After Trenton Woods scored his first goal of the season to give Fairbanks the lead, Kjaer scored again 15 seconds before the third intermission.

Jan Lasak scored four minutes into the third to get the Jets back within a goal, but they got no closer and the Ice Dogs tacked an empty-net goal on in the final minute.

The teams play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

ICE DOGS 5, JETS 3Fairbanks 1 3 1—5

Janesville 2 0 1—3

First PeriodF—Lucas Erickson (Dylan Abbott, Adam Eisele), 8:59. J—Isaac Novak (Jan Lasak, Justin Engelkes), 14:35. J—Ivar Sjolund (Lasak, Blake Dangos).

Second PeriodF—Olvier Kjaer (Mason Plante, Eisele), 3:51. F—Trenton Woods (Matt Koethe, Jack Johnston), 11:18. F—Kjaer (Parker Brown, Erickson), 19:45.

Third PeriodJ—Lasak (Engelkes, Grant Hindman), 4:03. F—Koethe (Luke Ciolli, Johnston), en, 19:18.

Saves—Mattias Sholl (F) 23, Grant Riley (J) 34.