Last year’s crop of Milton baseball players said they had talked repeatedly growing up about winning a state baseball championship. They made their dreams come true in June, and their triumph was the top sports story in The Gazette’s coverage area in 2022. Read on for the top eight.
1. Milton baseball wins Division 1 state tournament: After losing its last four regular-season games, the Milton Red Hawks were red hot in the WIAA playoffs on their way to the program’s first-ever state title.
The Red Hawks defeated four straight Classic Eight Conference opponents on their way to the state quarterfinals. The team dispatched of Hartland Arrowhead and Greendale before overmatching Bay Port in the championship game.
In the title-winning game, Milton scored six runs in the first inning. Broden Jackson went 3-for-3 in the game and recorded a triple. Michael Birkhimer started on the mound for Milton. The pitcher struck out five batter and gave up just one run in four innings. Milton won 11-1 and a state title.
Gavin Kilen was pivotal for the Red Hawks in their state title season. The shortstop was ranked as the state’s top-ranked prospect by years end and hit .465 in his senior season.
2. Parker beats Craig 35-33 in Battle for Monterey Rock thriller: The players who were part of this game will be telling the story for years to come.
The Vikings had two touchdown runs of at least 67 yards, one by Griffin Davis and one by JJ Douglas, and recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for another of their scores. Cougars quarterback Jake Schaffner ran for a 56-yard touchdown late in the game, but Craig couldn’t get in on a two-point try that would’ve tied the game.
The Cougars got one more chance after a late Parker fumble, but the Vikings bowed up at the goal line, stuffing their rivals twice in the final minute to preserve their victory.
Only once had more points been scored in a Craig-Parker football game (a 50-23 Parker blowout in 2011), and only six times has the final margin of victory been as close or closer, including just twice since 1977 (Craig’s 14-12 win in 2015 and a 7-6 Parker win in 2003).
3. Elkhorn’s Parker Christensen sweeps way to state tennis championship: Elks sophomore Parker Christensen entered the WIAA state individual tennis tournament with a 26-0 record in the 2022 season and a bad taste in her mouth from losing a three-set individual state championship match as a freshman in 2021.
After the tournament, she left little doubt that she was the best girls high school tennis player in the state.
She swept all comers in the tournament, dropping just 10 games in six matches in Madison en route to becoming the Division 1 champion.
Joining Christensen at state were two Janesville Craig individual players and a doubles team. In the individual bracket, Cougars freshman Lexie Hankel took third place after beating a player who had lost just three times all season before their third-place match, and sophomore Rya Arreazola won her opener, as well. In the doubles bracket, senior Karyssa Norland and junior Hattie Plenty also picked up a win at state.
4. Craig’s Mya Nicholson places third at state golf tournament: Nicholson rode her outstanding regular season to a state tournament appearance. The Craig golfer didn’t disappoint at University Ridge in Madison, finishing in third place.
After a solid first day-and-a-half of the tournament, Nicholson didn’t feel the pressure as she closed out strong. On the par-3 eighth hole of the back nine, Nicholson smacked a 83-yard drive that fell just 4 inches from the hole which resulted in a birdie.
She then closed the tournament with another impressive drive. Her ball flew about 320 yards on a 421-yard, par-5 hole. Nicholson almost made an eagle putt on the hole and closed the tournament with a 5-over par 149 total.
Milton’s Hannah Dunk fell just shy of a top 10 finish and placed 13th in the tournament. Dunk shot a final round of 81 that gave her a two-round total of 158.
The Red Hawks’ Bethany Vidruk also competed in the state tournament. She tied for 39th place with a 172 total.
5. Craig boys and girls cross country teams qualify for state meet: The Cougars have been a steady presence at the state cross country meet, but one thing they hadn’t done for more than a decade entering the 2022 season was send both the girls and boys teams to Wisconsin Rapids.
That ended after the boys squad turned in a tight-knit team performance in a sectional in Stoughton on Oct. 22. All five varsity runners—Jack Austin, Jose Gomez-Soto, Matthew McBride, Jack Myre and Damian Soto—finished between 12th and 20th place.
The Craig girls had two runners finish in the top six at the sectional—Kera Riley and Abi Anderson—to spearhead that team’s state meet qualification effort. The other Cougars varsity runners at the sectional were Addison Fagan, Abi Austin and Liza Burke.
The girls seven-runner state roster included the five listed above plus Kaitlyn O’Leary and Kenna Wojik. The Craig boys at state were the five above plus Tyler Hegle and Leo Burke.
Clinton’s boys cross country team also made the Division 2 state meet after a strong season. Those Cougars runners included Quinn McCabe, Reagan Flickinger, Oliver Melson, Dylan Yurs, Nathan Shallenberger, Cody SUllivan and Nathaniel Ligman.
6. Brodhead girls go undefeated in Rock Valley basketball: The Cardinals were dominant throughout the 2021 regular season with then-junior Abbie Dix leading the way by averaging a double-double (14.5 points, 11.8 rebounds), while senior Kiarra Moe averaged 12.7 points a contest.
All but three of Brodhead’s 18 Rock Valley wins were decided by double digits. The Cardinals finished 23-3 overall with the two regular-season losses coming in back-to-back games between Christmas 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022 by a combined total of five points to Belleville and Mineral Point (the Pointers ended the season as the undefeated Division 4 state champs in 2022).
Dix and Moe both earned first-team all-conference for their efforts, and head coach Brian Kammerer was the league’s coach of the year. The season ended a little earlier than they would’ve hoped in a regional final, but the Cardinals appear on their way to making noise once again in the Rock Valley race this season.
7. Benton on track to be first NFL draftee from Janesville high school: The Craig High graduate and University of Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton is primed to be selected in the 2023 NFL draft. In his senior season as a Badger, the 6-foot-4, 315 pound Benton recorded 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2022. It was his best season at UW and it came after he opted to return to school instead of testing the draft waters after his junior year.
Benton is ending his UW career with 80 tackles, nine sacks and one forced fumble. He played in 33 games and started in 24.
Benton was at his best on Oct. 1 in a 34-10 loss against Illinois. He sacked Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito twice and recorded three tackles.
In 2021, Benton was selected by coaches to the All-Big Ten second team after starting all 13 games for the Badgers.
On Dec. 10, Benton announced he was entering the NFL draft. For the moment, draftniks see Benton as a possible second-day pick.
8. Kevin Bullis retires from UW-Whitewater: After 15 years in the UW-Whitewater football program and eight of them as head coach, Bullis called it quits after an extremely successful career.
In seven seasons as coach (play in the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic), Bullis compiled a record of 78-13, including a 45-4 mark in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. His .918 conference winning percentage is second only to Lance Leipold in WIAC history. He was the WIAC’s coach of the year in 2016, 2018 and 2021.
The Warhawks reached the NCAA Division III playoffs six times during Bullis’ tenure and won at least a share of the WIAC conference championship five times. Under Bullis, UW-W reached the Stagg Bowl, the Division III national championship game, in 2019 and reached the national semifinals in 2015, 2018 and 2021.
Bullis coached more than 35 All-American, six WIAC players of the year, six Academic All-Americans and more than 100 all-conference honorees.