Last year’s crop of Milton baseball players said they had talked repeatedly growing up about winning a state baseball championship. They made their dreams come true in June, and their triumph was the top sports story in The Gazette’s coverage area in 2022. Read on for the top eight.

1. Milton baseball wins Division 1 state tournament: After losing its last four regular-season games, the Milton Red Hawks were red hot in the WIAA playoffs on their way to the program’s first-ever state title.

Janesville Parker’s Griffin Davis breaks a tackle attempt on his way to a 67-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of the annual Battle for the Monterey Rock rivalry game against Janesville Craig on Sept. 9. The 35-33 Vikings win has a strong claim to being the best game in the decadeslong history of intracity high school football in Janesville.
Parker Christensen of Elkhorn plays during the WIAA state girls tennis tournament in Madison on Oct. 13. Christensen, a sophomore, went undefeated during the fall girls tennis season and steamrolled her way to the individual state tennis championship.
Mya Nicholson of Janesville Craig chips onto the 15th green during the second and final round of the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison on Oct. 11. Nicholson finished third in the tournament after a strong finish.
Janesville Craig’s girls and boys varsity cross country teams both advanced to the state meet after second-place finishes in a sectional meet in Stoughton on Oct. 22. It was the first time since 2009 that both Craig squads qualified for state.
Brodhead’s Kiarra Moe, left, and Abbie Dix hug as they celebrate the made basket during a game against Edgerton in February. The two Cardinals players were all-Rock Valley performers last basketball season and led their team to an undefeated conference record in 2021-22.
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton fends off a blocker during the first half of a game against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 15. Benton, a Janesville Craig graduate, declared for the 2023 NFL draft earlier this month.
UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis welcomes his players back to the sideline during their final regular season game at home against UW-Stevens Point on Nov. 12. Bullis retired from coaching earlier this year.
