F ishing’s fourth season might not arrive on southern Wisconsin’s favorite first ice hotspots until we’re setting out milk and cookies for a fat guy in a red suit.
Ice fishing might be possible on the Stoughton Ditches and Cherokee Marsh today, but this option will likely go away a week from now.
Winter’s arrival in America’s Dairyland differs from year to year. This time last year we were running willy-nilly across Lake Koshkonong on ATVs. If this is your concept of happy times, Wisconsin’s northern tier of counties is the only option this weekend.
We have 3 to 4 inches of good ice on many small, sheltered lakes in the north country, but most ice fishing possibilities up there are covered by a foot of snow. Mechanized travel there should be limited only to folks adept at visually judging the depth of a mud puddle from a distance of at least 10 feet.
Wisconsin has at least seven distinct climate zones from south to north. Janesville is in zone 2. The next one north is between here and Madison, basically at the same latitude as the Stoughton Ditches.
The next zone going north is located around Wisconsin Dells. Today there is some ‘sketchy” ice on the panfish-rich small lakes around Chetek. Once lakes lock up for the winter, the ice usually stays on quiet waters in the northern zones. But lakes around Chetek won’t be making any ice between now and this time next week.
Freeze-up is even more dynamic in riverine habitats such as the Wisconsin and Mississippi river backwaters. Panfish in flowing waters seek out areas with essentially zero current.
Water temperature under ice in “quiet” water is typically 33 to 34 degrees. Water with slight current nearby—even under ice—is 30 to 32 degrees. Bluegills simply can’t survive for very long in water this cold.
During the open-water period, the predator/prey relationship is the major driver of fish location, with an asterisk on location as fish go through the spawning ritual.
During winter survival is the major dynamic in fish movement. For panfish, this means water of 33 to 34 degrees with oxygen levels of at least 10 to 15 parts per million. Fish get critically stressed when oxygen levels drop below 5 ppm. When we finally get walkable ice in southern Wisconsin there will be plenty of panfish holding in less than 5 feet of water.
Electronics are critical tools when ice fishing water deeper than that. But the best panfish finding tool at first ice is a 42-inch graphite stick with a sensitive spring bobber.
Concentrating on that bobber instead of a colorful, whirring dial will put more fish on the ice.
Should you have the breathtaking epiphany that the ice really wasn’t safe, there is much less agony in losing a $20 jig stick than the quintet of Benjamin Franklins it took to buy fishing electronics.