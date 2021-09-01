A masterful defensive performance kept the Team USA men’s wheelchair basketball team out in front on Wednesday, leading to a 52-45 victory over Turkey in a quarterfinal of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Team USA, 5-1 in the tournament, advanced to the medals round and will meet Spain in a semifinal on Friday at a time to be determined. The gold medal game is set for 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Janesville time.
The United States’ bench players outscored Turkey’s, 23-6, to help the Americans come back from a 20-11 deficit early in the second quarter to take a 25-24 lead late in the quarter.
Team USA opened a 35-30 lead with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter and never trailed after that. Turkey committed 17 turnovers to Team USA’s four, resulting in a 14-2 margin in points off turnovers.
Team USA, the 2016 gold medal winners, feature five players with UW-Whitewater ties, including starter John Boie of Milton.
Brian Bell led Team USA with 18 points and Steve Serio totaled 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Turkey’s Ozgur Gurbulak finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds.
Among the Whitewater products on Team USA, Jacob Williams scored eight points, Matt Scott had four and Boie, Nate Hinze and Matt Lesperance did not score.
“Our team is so deep, any one of us can go off for a big amount of points,” Bell said.
