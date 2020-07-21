The Janesville-based Team Heat girls softball team went 6-3 and finished fourth in the four-day National Midwest 15U Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, that concluded Sunday.
McKenna Young, who will be a sophomore at Brodhead High, led Team Heat by batting .591 with four homers, two doubles and a triple in the nine games. Young drove in 16 runs.
Paige Hendricks, who will be a sophomore at Clinton High, batted .478 with a homer and 13 RBI.
Emily Becker, who lives in Janesville and attends Lakeside Lutheran High, hit .440 with three doubles, two triples and 10 RBI.
Evelyn Hamberg, who attends Williams Bay High, hit two homers.
Ryleigh Rose, who will be a sophomore at Beloit Turner High, earned four of the pitching wins and finished with a 2.42 ERA in the tournament.