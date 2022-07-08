For an 8½-year-old, Genevieve Davis can really sling a disc.
Being able to throw one 200 feet helps when she is playing in her backyard—which includes a disc golf course.
David Davis, Genevieve’s dad, began developing the course at their home about 6 miles east of Evansville when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We had the property for it, so we just did it,” Dave said.
The Double D’s Field of Dreams course features 18 tee boxes and nine baskets.
“It’s not a business,” David said, “but we take it pretty seriously. She has done really well with it.”
Disc golf is similar to regular golf. Participants throw or fling their discs at poles set up 200 to 500 feet away. The poles have baskets with metal nets, and discs must land in the baskets to complete the holes.
The sport has been steadily growing in popularity over the years. Janesville boasts two courses in Lustig and Riverside parks, which will host a Rock on the River doubles tournament Saturday.
Genevieve will be a third-grader at Levi Leonard Elementary School in Evansville when the school year begins. One accomplishment she can share with classmates is her third-place finish in her age group in last weekend’s U.S. Women’s Disc Golf Championship in Madison.
She was the youngest of the record 318 participants in the four-round tournament held from June 30 to July 3. Genevieve finished third among the five competitors in the 10-and-younger age division.
“I thought I could do better,” she said.
“She had taken first place in every tournament until the major one here in Madison,” her father said. “She got to meet a bunch of pros last week.”
The other four competitors in Genevieve’s age group were from California, Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota.
While Genevieve is only 8½ years old, she is a veteran disc thrower. She started when she was 3.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “I like it’s outside.”
Her next tournament is the World Championship in Peoria, Illinois. It’s an invitational tournament, and Genevieve qualified with her accomplishments in tournaments last year, the first year she had competed in tournament play.
After that, she’ll compete in the Sparkle Open in Milwaukee and then a junior state tournament Aug. 13. They won’t have to travel far for that event—they are hosting it on their backyard course.
Eighteen players have registered for that event so far, and Dave expects a field of 30 will be on hand for the one-round event with age divisions ranging from 6 to 18. It is one of four junior amateur tournaments sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golfers Association.
“This will be our first sanctioned tournament at our house,” Dave said.
While she might not need it in her age division, Genevieve will never have more of a home-field advantage.