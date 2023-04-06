Sam Van Galder's paintings of pro golfers, clockwise from bottom left, Scottie Scheffler, Lydia Ko and Steven Alker. The Golf Writers Association of America commissioned the paintings to be given as the players' awards for winning the association's 2022 player of the year honors. Scheffler and Alker received the paintings in person Wednesday night at the group's awards banquet in Evans, Ga.
In a screenshot taken during a livestream of the Golf Writers Association of America's awards banquet held in Evans, Ga., on Wednesday night, Scottie Scheffler, center, receives a painting by Janesville's Sam Van Galder. Scheffler was the GWAA's PGA Tour player of the year for 2022.
In a screenshot taken during a livestream of the Golf Writers Association of America's awards banquet held in Evans, Ga., on Wednesday night, Steven Alker, right, receives a painting by Janesville's Sam Van Galder. Alker was the GWAA's PGA Tour Champions player of the year for 2022.
Before he even stepped onto the course at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, world No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had already collected one award down in Georgia this week.
The Golf Writers Association of America had selected him as its player of the year on the PGA Tour for 2022, and instead of handing him yet another trophy with a back-swinging statuette on top, the group commissioned a painting by Parker High art teacher Sam Van Galder of Janesville and presented it to Scheffler at its awards banquet in Evans, Georgia, on Wednesday night.
Van Galder, the nine-time Janesville Men's City Golf Tournament champion, also painted oil-on-canvas portraits of Steven Alker and Lydia Ko, the GWAA's players of the year on the PGA Tour Champions and LPGA Tour, respectively. Alker also received his painting in person Wednesday night.
"It's a big acknowledgement to get picked for something like this," Van Galder said.
After Janesville schools closed in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020 and without any classes to teach, Van Galder turned his focus to creating golf-themed artwork. As that portfolio grew, he started to get work doing commissioned pieces.
Gary D'Amato, a Wisconsin-based golf journalist who was also recently elected as president of the GWAA, had taken notice.
"I was very impressed with Sam's work for the Wisconsin State Golf Association; his golf landscapes are unique and so well done," D'Amato said in an email.
As D'Amato's organization pondered how to honor its players of the year, he remembered Van Galder's work.
He said members of the GWAA board "agreed that all three (award winners) probably had a number of vases and nondescript trophies of posing golfers, and then I thought of Sam," D'Amato wrote. He suggested giving the players commissioned paintings from Van Galder to the board, which agreed to the idea enthusiastically, D'Amato said.
"It was cool because it's a sign that people are going back to thinking of art as a prize," Van Galder said.
From there, Van Galder began his work. Instead of making an exact replica of a photograph, he arranged original compositions of each of the golfers using photographs of them in action as models and set the players on a background featuring a course where each had a milestone victory in 2022. The paintings began as sketches on paper before Van Galder transferred the work to 18-by-20-inch canvases. He said it took about a month to finish the job and that he did a lot of the work during spring break.
Van Galder's painting of Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion, features a blooming azalea bush — the kind that is always prominently featured in TV coverage from Augusta National.
Ko is depicted wearing sunglasses after a follow-through with her driver. The background consists of soaring palm trees at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, where Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2022, the LPGA Tour's season finale.
And in the painting awarded to Alker, the player is shown watching an iron shot on a background featuring the links-style course, with its amoeba-like bunkers protecting an elevated green, at Harbor Shores Golf Club in Benton Harbor, Michigan, where Alker won the Senior PGA Championship in May 2022.
When talking about the experience before Wednesday's ceremony, there was a just a hint of anxiety in Van Galder's voice — he said he hadn't done figurative work in a long time, and he wasn't sure how his work would be received.
"It's kind of nerve-wracking, to be honest," he said.
D'Amato, who was seated next to Scheffler at the banquet, said the players were very appreciative to receive the paintings. Van Galder was grateful for the chance to paint some of the best golfers in the world and have the work presented to them as keepsakes.
"You never know where an opportunity like this could lead," he said.
