Sam Van Galder's paintings of pro golfers, clockwise from bottom left, Scottie Scheffler, Lydia Ko and Steven Alker. The Golf Writers Association of America commissioned the paintings to be given as the players' awards for winning the association's 2022 player of the year honors. Scheffler and Alker received the paintings in person Wednesday night at the group's awards banquet in Evans, Ga.

 Photo courtesy Sam Van Galder

Before he even stepped onto the course at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, world No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had already collected one award down in Georgia this week.

In a screenshot taken during a livestream of the Golf Writers Association of America's awards banquet held in Evans, Ga., on Wednesday night, Scottie Scheffler, center, receives a painting by Janesville's Sam Van Galder. Scheffler was the GWAA's PGA Tour player of the year for 2022.

The Golf Writers Association of America had selected him as its player of the year on the PGA Tour for 2022, and instead of handing him yet another trophy with a back-swinging statuette on top, the group commissioned a painting by Parker High art teacher Sam Van Galder of Janesville and presented it to Scheffler at its awards banquet in Evans, Georgia, on Wednesday night.

Sam Van Galder
In a screenshot taken during a livestream of the Golf Writers Association of America's awards banquet held in Evans, Ga., on Wednesday night, Steven Alker, right, receives a painting by Janesville's Sam Van Galder. Alker was the GWAA's PGA Tour Champions player of the year for 2022.
