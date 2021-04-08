The Janesville Jets never trailed and led for more than 40 minutes Thursday night.
The Chippewa Steel, however, made them work overtime to pick up a victory.
The Steel scored twice in the final four minutes to force overtime, but the Jets won 4-3 in a shootout.
It was Janesville’s first of 18 games over the next 36 days.
Nick Leyer scored in the first period and Matthew Romer in the second to stake the Jets to a two-goal lead.
The two teams traded goals in the first half of the third period, with Robby Newton getting his second goal of the season for Janesville.
But Chippewa got back within a goal with 4:47 left and then dramatically forced overtime by scoring with an extra attacker with just five seconds left.
In the shootout, Jets captain Carter Hottmann was the only player to score for either team.
Owen Millward made 33 saves to earn the win for the Jets, who travel to open a two-game series against the Minnesota Magicians on Friday night.
JANESVILLE 4, CHIPPEWA 3 (SO)Janesville 1 1 1 0 1—3
Chippewa 0 0 3 0 0—3
First PeriodJ—Nick Leyer (Cade Destefani, Grayden Daul), 18:59.
Second PeriodJ—Matthew Romer (Charlie Schoen, Max Itagaki), 4:34.
Third PeriodC—Ethan Benz (Ian Famulak), sh, 2:33. J—Robby Newton (Carter Hottmann, Spencer Kring), 9:54. C—Benz (Spencer Cox), 16:13. C—Liam Hansson (Cox), ea, 19:55.
Saves—Owen Millward (J) 33, Berk Berkeliev (C) 27.