Through the competitive fog that was eighth grade interscholastic basketball in the mid-1970s, I heard it echoing down from the bleachers like hard knuckles on a hollow core door.
“Ten. Nine. Eight.”
To my 13-year-old ears, this was opportunity finally, gloriously, knocking. And, oh boy, was I ready to open that door.
The contest, etched into my mind after all these years, was our season opener. It was a nonconference road tilt between my Edgerton Crimson Tide and our next-door rivals, the Milton Redmen.
Our goal heading into that year was to go undefeated in the brutal Badger Conference. It was a realistic goal as we’d only lost one conference game (to Monroe) during our seventh-grade campaign. But nonconference game or not, Milton always played us tough.
“Seven. Six.”
Each chanted number grew progressively louder. We had just inbounded the ball under the Milton hoop, and suddenly a switch, which I wasn’t aware I had, flipped.
From near mid-court I circled back to the ball like a barracuda toward fresh blood. Somewhere in the vast empty recesses of my still developing adolescent brain, a quote I’d recently heard in a Schlitz beer commercial flashed across my synapses: “Some are born into greatness; some have greatness thrust upon them.”
At that moment the universe was finally thrusting at Mike Stearns.
Our middle school teams were really good. We eventually lost one game again that season. Middleton tripped us up on the road. But for tiny Edgerton to lose only two games in two years of middle school basketball—playing against the likes of Sun Prairie, Monona Grove, Middleton, Monroe and all the other Goliaths that made up the Badger Conference back then—it was really quite an impressive feat.
The team was so good, in fact, that I’d been relegated to the third team for a majority of the seventh-grade season. Being on the third team meant you were only guaranteed playing time during the running-clock contests that transpired during halftime of the real game. Some unflatteringly referred to those who participated in those 10-minute exhibitions of remedial basketball as the “inhabitants of the island of misfit toys.”
Peer sensitivity training was not part of our middle school curriculum.
I was a bit chunky at the time (my mom tried to put a positive spin on it by calling me “big boned”). And even though I’d lost some of my fourth-grade 15 (the consequence of my year-long Pepsi and ketchup sandwich bender after ABC canceled the Brady Bunch) heading into eighth grade, our coach, Mr. Patrick, still had me pigeonholed into that dismal third-team center role.
So that’s where I found myself on that fateful day in Milton—once again reluctantly participating in the halftime circus. But I knew in my heart I was just one big shot away from getting sprung from roundball purgatory and making it into the real-game rotation.
“Five. Four.”
With the conviction of a Parris Island drill instructor, I commandeered the ball from our point guard near the top of the key on Milton’s side of the court. Having spent countless hours listening to Billy Packer broadcast college games, I knew I needed to get the shot off quick. Because, in the unlikely event that I were to miss, my teammates would have the opportunity for a quick put-back.
“THREE.”
The auditory countdown had become almost deafening.
I took one last dribble, a giant step and then, channeling my inner LaMont Weaver (for those born after 1965, Google the man) released the ball from just beyond half-court.
“TWO.”
As I followed the ball tracking rapidly toward our rim, and Mike Stearns’ ticket from Palookaville, my eyes drifted to the right where I saw the game clock.
It read 4:36.
In hindsight, I probably should have looked there earlier. I was now living the dream where you show up to school in your underwear.
All hope of glory, adulation and a reprieve from the ranks of island of misfit toys abandoned me as I first heard a gasp, then a, “He really did it” prior to the crescendo of hysterical laughter from the Milton student section.
The mischievous hometown fans had gotten me with the old faux countdown. “Stinkers,” I thought to myself.
My half-court desperation heave with 4:36 remaining on the running clock hit the metal backboard with a violent “DOINK.” Some would later claim to have felt the metallic reverberations as far away as Footville that November afternoon.
I quickly learned there’s no place to hide among nine other boys on a basketball court. Especially when they’re all looking at you trying to process what just happened.
A glace toward our bench for support was greeted with the same laughter and jocularity that had migrated from that nefarious Milton student section. Coach Patrick simply covered his eyes with his hand and shook his head.
A couple years later when I watched the movie “Carrie” I finally felt a kindred spirit. If only I would have had telepathic powers that day. Now THAT would have been a story.
I have no recollection as to how the final 4:35 played out in that halftime contest. My fear of demotion to the fourth team never came to fruition. Life went on. My mistimed Hail Mary actually gave me some additional street cred and a bit of a cult following among my teammates from that point on.
To the youngsters and oldsters alike who’ve taken the time to read these 1,000 words, remember, embarrassment lasts a short time. But the stories, my friends, live on for a lifetime.
Don’t ever be afraid to answer that knock. But check the clock, too.
