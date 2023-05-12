State girls basketball, track champion Brittini Sherrod Roberts joining Janesville Sports Hall of Fame

Tom Klawitter coached several great athletes while he was the head coach of the Janesville Parker High girls basketball program for 26 seasons.
Klawitter knew what he was talking about when he discussed then-junior Brittini Sherrod as the Vikings approached the 2002 WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
“She’s one of the most athletic kids we’ve ever had,” Klawitter said in 2002. “The sky’s the limit for her.”
History has proven Klawitter correct. Sherrod, who married Jeremy Roberts in 2017, finished high school with four letters in basketball and volleyball and three in track and field. She was part of three WIAA Division 1 girls state basketball teams, including two state champions.
In track and field, she holds the school’s second-best height in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), fourth-best triple jump (35-6 ¼) and fifth-best long jump (16-6½). Roberts was a member of the 2000 WIAA state-championship 800 relay team and was runner-up in the 2001 Division 1 high jump at state.
Her athletic achievements stopped when she graduated and enrolled at Arizona State University to major in psychology. Her career in modeling and acting then began.
The Parker High graduate served as a stunt double to actress Laura Harrier in the popular “Spiderman: Homecoming” film in 2017 and has worked alongside such notable stars as Pierce Brosnan, Michael Douglas, Anthony Anderson, Lawrence Fishburne, Tom Holland, Salma Hayek and Jessica Alba.
Her modeling career began at age 11 when she modeled for Target. Later, she was featured on a Crest toothpaste ad campaign that ran for years, and she also was in Ross and Old Navy commercials.
For those accomplishments, the Janesville native will be recognized as part of the 2023 class that will be inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame. Joining Roberts will be the 1971 WIAA Division 1 state championship Janesville Parker High boys basketball team, Michael Liebenstein Sr., Ryan Callahan and Jan Bruss.
The May 20 induction ceremony at the Janesville Country Club is sold out.
Eleven varsity letters in high school
Roberts earned 11 varsity letters in her high school career and enjoyed every minute of it.
“I just have the best memories,” she said this week. “High school, in general, was just really incredible for me.
“I think playing sports and creating those life-long friendships had everything to do with that.”
The sport she had the most team success in was basketball.
Roberts did not start on the Parker varsity basketball team until she was a junior. It has to be noted that the Vikings went 54-0 and won two state championships when she was a freshman and sophomore.
“As good as we were, starts for any other team in the state,” Klawitter said recently of Roberts’ first two seasons.
Klawitter said he always put Roberts on the opponent’s best player.
“She was so quick and fast,” Klawitter said. “Her jumping ability was the thing that separated her from the others.
“She was a very special player — as athletic as we’ve ever had.”
Roberts said basketball was the most intense of sports.
“All day, every day, that was all you were thinking about,” she said. “You really didn’t have another life besides basketball.”
After the Vikings went 76-3 in her first three seasons, Roberts’ senior season finished with an 11-10 mark.
“We still had a lot of talent, but we lost a lot of really good girls,” she said. “The girls that played since they were 7 years old.”
Black belt in her wardrobe
That wasn’t what Roberts did as a youngster. She was involved in karate — and was great at that, too, earning her black belt within a year of starting the sport.
“I actually traveled the nation doing karate tournaments until I was in seventh or eighth grade,” she said. “I have rooms full of 6-foot trophies. At one point, in my age division, I was No. 1 in fighting in the nation.
“That kind of helped my athletic career.”
That included track and field and volleyball, sports coached by Dave Lehmann at Parker.
Roberts earned honorable mention All-Big Eight honors as a sophomore in volleyball and second-team all-conference both as a junior and senior. She was the team MVP as a senior.
Not a ‘flop’ in the high jump
In track and field, Roberts was on varsity her freshmen through junior seasons. As of 2012, she was the Vikings’ fourth-highest single season scorer and 10th career scorer, rankings that would have been higher had she gone out for the sport her senior year.
“That says a lot considering Parker’s great tradition in track and field,” Lehmann said.
As of 2012, Roberts had the second-best triple jump (35-11½), third-best high jump (5-6) and fourth-best long jump (17-6½) in school history.
While her favorite event was the high jump, it was the one event she knew the least about. When she went out as a freshman, she still did the old-fashion barrel-roll approach instead of the Fosbury flop.
“People were looking at me like, ‘Who is this girl?’” she said. “They had to retrain me to do the Fosbury flop.”
Roberts’ natural ability led to success in every event she competed in.
“You can’t be outstanding in all of those jumps unless you have speed,” Lehmann said. “And that is what put her on the relays.”
As a member of relay teams, Roberts was part of the second-fastest 800 relay team in school history and the third-fastest 400 relay team.
Parker’s 800 relay team of Roberts, Alyx Stalheim, Rachel Rieck and Kelly Holloway won the 2000 Division 1 state title. In her other two state meets, the 800 relay team finished third.
In all three of her track and field seasons, the Parker girls were either the regular season dual meet Big Eight champions, the champions of the season-ending Big Eight Conference meet or both.
“I consider track and field as her best sport,” Lehmann said. “Not only was she versatile, but her talent level was very high.”
After earning varsity letters 11 times, Roberts decided to play softball instead of track and field her senior season under Jane Dooley, who was Klawitter’s assistant in basketball.
“I just wanted to try something new,” she said. “One of my best friends, Sam Sanders, was one of the stars on the softball team, and I always played with enjoyed playing summers with her.”
Lehmann accepted the decision, but wonders what could have been.
“I don’t get in the way but certainly would have enjoyed having all four years,” Lehmann said.
Roberts appreciates all her coaches and how they help shape her life.
“My coaches didn’t only teach me to be a competing athlete, they taught me about life,” she said. “Growing up in sports fostered a resilience in me and the ability to rise up to any occasion.
“The feeling of success and reward can be addicting,” Roberts said. “I credit them with much of my success after sports.”
Show business beckons
Roberts headed off to Tempe, Arizona, to attend Arizona State University. The move led to her present career in acting and modeling.
“When I first got into high school, I really did want to get into acting,” she said. “But sports just took over. So that just got pushed to the back burner.”
The warm weather and lifestyle on the Tempe campus pushed that to the front burner in a hurry. Within her first year at ASU, Roberts signed with Ford Models Agency after she was spotted by one of its scouts.
Within a week she was modeling Diesel jeans. That led to her being hired to appear on the MTV series “The Real World.” The series was based on a group of strangers sharing a house together with cameras recording their day-to-day lives.
That led to a spot on the MTV series “The Challenge,” which was a reality competition show.
Roberts has appeared in such TV shows as “General Hospital,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Rookie” and “Jane The Virgin.”
Realizing her goal of modeling and acting did not surprise Roberts.
“Once I have my mind set on something, I’m going to go for it and get it,” she said. “I’m going to make it happen.
“That’s what I did, and I’m still doing it today.”
Name change
She took on the stage name of Brittini London to separate her reality TV brand from her acting career. A list of her film credits can be found by googling “Brittini London IMDB.”
The selection of London was not a spur-of-the-moment choice.
“I always wanted my name to be London,” she said with a laugh.
Now 38, Roberts is branching into other ventures. She is starting a new job as a behavioral health counselor/technician, an offshoot from her psychology major at ASU.
She also spends time as a senior sports data operator for Second Spectrum, a sports software company that provides advanced statistics to NBA teams, ESPN, FOX Sports and other customers.
“You can continue modeling the older you get, but it’s not going to be fast paced,” Roberts said. “You are not booking full-time all the time.”
She has been working on a campaign for nearly a year for Botox.
“It continues, but it changes,” she said of her modeling career. “I’m not doing the modeling stuff like swimsuits anymore.”
Roberts met her husband while at ASU in 2007. They celebrated their 10-year anniversary by getting married in 2017.
It has been an exciting journey. Brittini says she reminds herself of that fact when she has challenging days.
“I have to stop and tell myself, ‘Look at everything I’ve accomplished,’” she said. “'Give yourself a break. You’ve done a lot and be happy for yourself. Stop and appreciate everything that has happened.’”
Twenty-one years ago, Klawitter was spot on. The sky has been the limit for Brittini Sherrod Roberts.