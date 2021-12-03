The Springfield Jr. Blues completed a weekend sweep of the Janesville Jets on Saturday night.

One night after shutting out Janesville, Springfield jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 6-3 NAHL Midwest Division win.

Janesville, which got goals from Mack Keryluk, Robby Newton and William Gustavsson, remained in seventh-place in the division.

Owen Millward suffered his second straight loss in goal.

The Jets were shutout for the first time this season Friday night. 

Janesville is off until December 18 when it hosts Fairbanks at the Janesville Ice Arena.

(Result Saturday)

SPRINGFIELD 6, CRAIG 3

Janesville;1;1;1–3

Springfield;2;2;2–6

First Period

S--Moe Hagen (Zach Bade, Jared Kaplowitz) 10:22. J--Robby Newton (Grayden Daul, Arseni Smekhnov0, pp, 15:15. S--Carson Jones (Joey Dosan, Alex Rossides), pp, 17:29

Second Period

S--Cole Schneider (Hagen), pp, 8:58. J--Mack Keryluk (Jonah Aegerter) 15:27. S--Will Magnusson (James Callahan, Schneider) 18:13

Third Period

J--William Gustavsson 3:52. S--Tristan Shewchuk 5:16. S--Ethan Roberts, en, 17:55

(Result Friday)

SPRINGFIELD 4, JANESVILLE 0

Janesville;0;0;0--0

Springfield;2;1;1--4

First Period

S--Leo Bacallao (Alex Rossides) 1:25. S--Zach Bade (Hagen Moe, Connor Smith) 18:05

Second Period

Bacallao (Joey Dosan), pp, 7:24

Third Period

S--Jonathan Panisa, en, 17:57

Saves--Owen Millward (J) 24, Ethan Roberts (SP) 36

