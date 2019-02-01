JANESVILLE

The Janesville Jets would probably like to forget the third period of Friday’s North American Hockey League game with the Springfield Jr. Blues.

After taking a penalty early in the third, the host Jets allowed Springfield to score on the ensuing power play. The Jr. Blues added three more goals in as many minutes, sealing a 6-1 win over the Jets at the Janesville Ice Arena.

“It seemed like every bounce and opportunity they had in the third ended up in the back of our net,” said Jets coach Corey Leivermann. “It’s one of those games where we did a lot of stuff good, but the result isn’t there.”

Jets captain Brenden MacLaren agreed.

“Every little mistake we made ended up in the back of our net,” MacLaren said. “Overall I think we played a pretty solid game, but those little mistakes will end up in the back of the net.”

The Jets opened the scoring with the lone goal of the first period.

Janesville forward Jack Vincent scored his 11th goal of the year to give the Jets the 1-0 lead.

Springfield scored twice in the second period, and Jr. Blues players Nigel Nelson, Nick Techel and Ben Schmidling scored goals in the third to seal the convincing victory.

Leivermann hopes his team will remember that span in the third period when the same teams battle today at the Janesville Ice Arena.

“We didn’t get some bounces tonight, but tomorrow we have to get back to hard work,” Leivermann said.

“I think those moments in the game where you let up a goal, that next shift is very crucial. Tonight it seemed like we kind of let off the gas on those shifts, and the puck was in our net.”

With the win, the Jr. Blues drew within one point of the Jets for third place in the Midwest Division. MacLaren knows how important today’s game is.

“It’s absolutely huge. They’re only one point back, and we definitely don’t want to slip into fourth place,” he said.

“We just wanna play a full 60 minutes,” MacLaren continued. “Tonight we let up for eight minutes or so, and it cost us. Tomorrow we have to play the full 60.”

Saturday’s game begins at 7 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD 6, JANESVILLE 1

Springfield 0 2 4—6

Janesville 1 0 0—1

First period

J—Jack Vincent (Jordon Halverson, Nicholas Nardella), 14:03.

Second period

S—Max Brainin (Nick Techel, Ben Schmidling), pp, 0:44. S—Giovanni Carabelli (Cade Groton), 15:39.

Third period

S—Nigel Nelson (Aaron Swanson), pp, 6:24. S—Techel (Nikita Kozyrev), 8:51. S—Nelson (Carabelli), 10:17. S—Schmidling (Brandon Puricelli, Ryan Murray), 10:42.

Saves—Jack Williams (S) 29, Cole Brady (J) 23.