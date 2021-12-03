The Janesville Jets were shutout for the first time this season Friday night.

Leo Bacallao had two goals to lead the Springfield Jr. Blues to a 4-0 win in an NAHL Midwest Division game.

Owen Millward made 24 saves for Janesville, which remains in seventh-place with 21 points in the Midwest Division.

The two teams wrap up the two-game series Saturday night in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD 4, JANESVILLE 0

Janesville;0;0;0--0

Springfield;2;1;1--4

First Period

S--Leo Bacallao (Alex Rossides) 1:25. S--Zach Bade (Hagen Moe, Connor Smith) 18:05

Second Period

Bacallao (Joey Dosan), pp, 7:24

Third Period

S--Jonathan Panisa, en, 17:57

Saves--Owen Millward (J) 24, Ethan Roberts (SP) 36

