The Janesville Jets were shutout for the first time this season Friday night.
Leo Bacallao had two goals to lead the Springfield Jr. Blues to a 4-0 win in an NAHL Midwest Division game.
Owen Millward made 24 saves for Janesville, which remains in seventh-place with 21 points in the Midwest Division.
The two teams wrap up the two-game series Saturday night in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD 4, JANESVILLE 0
Janesville;0;0;0--0
Springfield;2;1;1--4
First Period
S--Leo Bacallao (Alex Rossides) 1:25. S--Zach Bade (Hagen Moe, Connor Smith) 18:05
Second Period
Bacallao (Joey Dosan), pp, 7:24
Third Period
S--Jonathan Panisa, en, 17:57
Saves--Owen Millward (J) 24, Ethan Roberts (SP) 36
