BELOIT
Social distancing at Pohlman Field in May has rarely ever been a problem.
So though the Beloit Snappers announced Monday they are allowing limited fans to begin the season, it should be pretty much business as usual at the venerable ballpark.
The Snappers announced, in conjunction with Major League Baseball and the city of Beloit, that the club will welcome fans back for the 2021 season. In accordance with MLB regulations, capacity will be limited and physically distanced pod seating will be enforced.
The following safety guidelines for both Pohlman Field and the new downtown stadium in 2021 include:
Face masks: Face masks must be worn at all times by all fans over the age of 2. Masks may be removed briefly when fans are actively eating or drinking while seated in their assigned seat. Major League Baseball’s mask mandate includes all Minor League stadiums, regardless of local, state, or federal guidelines.
No bags: To reduce contamination and ensure safe reduced-contact entry for fans and staff, bBags will not be permitted except for medical or diaper bags.
Physical eistancing: Physical distancing will be enforced on the concourse, concession lines at all entrances and exits and in seating where necessary.
Multiple entrances and exits: Guests might be directed to enter and exit the stadium through designated entry gates to expedite the process and limit crowding at any one entrance. At the conclusion of the game, guests will receive instructions on safe exit procedures and exit locations. In weather delay situations, fans will be permitted to return to their cars during the delay and allowed to reenter the stadium when the game resumes to prevent crowding on the stadium’s concourse.
Buffer zone: For the safety of players, coaches, and fans, there will be aA 12-foot buffer comprising areas frequented by players and coaches. No contact will be permitted between players and fans, including for autograph requests and fans will not be allowed to gather near the dugouts, bullpens, or other areas near the players.• Staff Screening: All Snappers staff members are required to pass a temperature and health screening before being admitted to the stadium. All staff are required to wear face masks inside the stadium.
Enhanced sanitation: Snappers staff will frequently clean, disinfect, sanitize, and monitor common-touch surfaces and high-use guest areas frequently and consistently throughout games. Hand sanitizer will be available to fans in multiple locations throughout the stadium.
The guidelines could be changed at any time, as the club will monitor the public health climate and consult with local health departments.
The Snappers are scheduled to open the seasonWednesday, May 4, at Wisconsin. The home opener at Pohlman Field will take place one week later. against South Bend. No firm date has been established as to when the new stadium will open.