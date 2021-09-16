The Beloit Snappers lost again Thursday night after a pair of late home runs by the Lake County Captains gave the Snappers a 6-3 loss.
Beloit scored first in the top of the fourth inning. Bennett Hostetler continued a strong series with a base hit to score Victor Victor Mesa. In the next half-inning, the Captains scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead.
The Snappers responded in the top of the sixth.
A pair of two-out base runners brought Troy Johnston to the plate with the tying run at first. Johnston drove a breaking ball out to left field and it fell for a two-run double to tie the game at 3-3.
Once again, Lake County answered. Captains third baseman Christian Cairo hit a two-run homer to left, giving Lake County a 5-3 lead.
The Captains added an insurance run on a home run to center field by Jose Tena. They held on to win their third straight game of the series.
Hostetler reached twice and drove in a run for Beloit. Connor Scott collected an extra base hit in his second straight game.
Beloit fell to 53-64 with the loss. Lake County improved to 64-53.
The two teams are in action again Friday night as the High-A Central season enters its final weekend. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
