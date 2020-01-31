JANESVILLE
The Janesville Jets felt like they reached a turning point last weekend when they earned a sweep on the road.
They backed up those feelings with a little more evidence Friday night.
Six different players scored a goal and 11 finished with at least one point as the Jets blitzed the Springfield Jr. Blues 7-3 to open a two-game series in front of a standing-room-only crowd of more than 1,000 at the Janesville Ice Arena.
"It has started with our practice habits," said Jets captain Carter Hottmann, who scored a pair of third-period goals to salt the game away. "We've gained some speed in practice and started working a lot harder to get up to game speed. That's really helped us the last couple weeks."
The Jets have won three straight games and four of their last five to get to 18-24-2 at the two-thirds point of the North American Hockey League season.
"Like Carter said, I think we decided that our practices should be harder than our games," Janesville coach Corey Leivermann said. "We've reverted back to simple, honest effort. And when you have that with a talented hockey team, it's fun to watch."
The Jets scored multiple goals in all three periods, and two in the final 2 minutes, 30 seconds of the first period set the tone. Henry Sweeney scored his fourth goal of the season to give the Jets the lead for good at 2-1, and Parker Lindauer got his fourth with 56 seconds remaining for a 3-1 lead at the intermission.
"If we score in the first, it's a big momentum change for our team," Hottmann said. "A lot of young guys this year, so they don't know all the junior game. But once we score first and get the confidence up, it's a way better game."
It was 3-2 in the second when the Jets scored twice in a span of 75 seconds to regain full control.
Moments after Hottmann was stuffed on a shorthanded breakaway, Brandon McNamara got the same chance of his own and delivered at 12:31. At 13:36, Nick Nardella added to his team lead in points with his 15th goal of the season.
Hottmann scored twice in just over two minutes in the third, and the rout was on.
Sweeney, Lindauer and Nardella each finished with a goal and an assist. Jackson Sabo and Isaac Novak had two assists each. Grant Sims made 17 saves on 20 shots to earn the victory in the net.
"You're never satisfied, but it's been a while since this team had a three-game winning streak," Leivermann said. "Now we'll get a desperate hockey team tomorrow. We've played them five times and beat them big, lost big, beat them big, lost big. We need to find a way to make sure we're not losing big tomorrow."
The teams face off again at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
JETS 7, JR. BLUES 3
Springfield;1;2;0--3
Janesville;3;2;2--7
First period
J--Grant Hindman (Jackson Sabo), 5:05. S--Jonathan Panisa (Caden Villegas), pp, 14:38. J--Henry Sweeney (Nick Michel, Sabo), 17:30. J--Parker Lindauer (Nick Nardella, Isaac Novak), 19:04.
Second period
S--Carson Jones (Jackson Salt, Hunter Longhi), 7:27. J--Brandon McNamara (Max Itagaki, Blake Dangos), sh, 12:31. J--Nardella (Lindauer, Novak), 13:46. S--Noah Marino (Adisen Brueck, Salt), 15:53.
Third period
J--Carter Hottmann (Sweeney), 8:08. J--Hottmann, sh, 10:19.
Saves--Ryan Wilson (S) 21, Riley Sims (J) 17.