The Milton Junction Pub Raptors weren’t in great shape when they started Sunday’s Rock River League game at Clyman with just 10 players.
They were in even worse shape after the first two Clyman batters.
Milton starting pitcher Sam McCann suffered a knee injury covering first base on a bunt, which led to a 10-1 loss to the Canners.
Without McCann, and several other regular starters who were gone, the Raptors could not keep up with Clyman.
“I knew we were in trouble when I started receiving texts and messages on Wednesday,” Raptors manager Doug Welch said of the short-handed traveling squad.
When McCann was injured, center fielder Drew Freitag came on to pitch. Dave Sagitis came on in the fifth and McCauley Cox pitched the final two innings.
The highlight for the Raptors was Trevor Foss’ day. Foss, who has not played in the field for many years, was put in the outfield when Freitag came in to pitch.
“He caught the only ball hit to him, and he walked and actually got our first hit,” Welch said. “He had the most fun playing baseball that he’s had for a while.”
The Raptors (4-4) close out the regular season with a game at Johnson Creek (7-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and a 1:30 p.m. contest Sunday at Watertown (6-5).
Welch said the Raptors need to sweep those games to put themselves in the best position for the end-of-the-year tournament involving Rock River teams.
CLYMAN 10, MILTON 1
Clyman;500;002;030—10;12;0
Milton;010;000;000—1;3;3
Sam McCann, Drew Freitag (1), Dave Sagitis (5), McCauley Cox (8) and Mike Schmidt.
SO—McCann 0, Freitag 3, Sagitis 2, Cox 2. BB—Freitag 3, Sagitis 2, Cox 2.