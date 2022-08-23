The season ended Sunday for the Milton Crescents.
Neosho scored seven unanswered runs en route to a 7-3 win over Milton in a Rock River League playoff game. The loss was the second for the Crescents in the double-elimination tournament.
The Crescents grabbed a 3-0 lead over the Rockets in the top of the third inning on Saturday before rain stopped play and forced the two teams to come back on Sunday to finish.
Shortly after play resumed at noon Sunday, Neosho struck for seven runs on seven straight hits off Crescents starter Carter Schneider. The Crescents bats never recovered.
Milton opened the tournament the previous Saturday with a solid, 6-1 win over the Rockets in Neosho. The next day, Milton suffered its first loss of the tournament, a 5-1 defeat in Clyman. On Sunday, following the Milton-Neosho game, Kewaskum eliminated the Rockets with a 3-1 win.
Clyman, meanwhile, remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament after beating Hartford on Sunday, 7-4.
Milton finished the season with a 13-6 record in the reboot season that saw the team return to play in the Rock River League.
“We had a real good year, and it was great to have adult baseball back in Milton,” Crescents general manager Doug Welch said. “It’s always disappointing when you lose that last game of the year and you dwell for a while on all of your missed opportunities. We left a lot of guys out on the bases these past few games.
“In the bigger picture after we beat Clyman twice in the regular season, we were poised to grab the No. 1 seed in the tournament and all of the home games that come with that. But we couldn’t close the deal on the last weekend of the regular season.
“Clyman will be playing its fourth home game of the tournament next weekend and has yet to play on the road. That’s a huge advantage.”
Against Neosho on Saturday, Milton struck for three runs in the top of the third after Dave Sagitis, Jake Raisbeck and Schneider each singled to lead the inning. Josh Shere drew a walk to plate Milton’s first run and then two scored on Sam McCann’s fielder’s choice grounder and a Rockets error.
