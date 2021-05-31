The season ended Saturday night for the Janesville Jets.
Peter Morgan's goal at 16:26 of the third period lifted Kenai River past Janesville 4-3 in an NAHL first-round playoff series. The Brown Bears won the best-of-five series 3-1.
Janesville, which won the Midwest Division title, led 3-1 after one period on two goals from Justin Thompson and another from Charlie Schoen but failed to score the final 40 minutes.
Kenai River tied the game at 3-3 in the third on Lucas Wahlin's goal at 9:55 and Morgan got the game-winner at 16:26.
Owen Millward took the loss despite 29 saves.
KENAI RIVER 4, JANESVILLE 3
Janesville;3;0;0--3
Kenai River;1;1;2--4
First Period
J--Charlie Schoen (Justin Thompson) 7:15. J--Thompson (Schoen) 8:52. KR--Brandon McNamara (Brandon Lajoie, Carter Green) 9:19.J--Thompson (Cade Destefani, Dominik Bartecko) 17:12
Second Period
KNR--Max Helgeson (Morgan Winters, Lucas Wahlin), pp, 5:38
Third Period
KNR--Wahlin (Daymin Dodge, Ryan Reid) 9:55. KNR--Peter Morgan (Helgeson, Carter Green) 16:26
Saves--Owen Millward (J) 29, Luke Pavicich (KNR) 23