Dustin Schwab was feeling less than enthusiastic about his chances heading into last year’s WPLA Ray Fischer Amateur Championship.
Too much inconsistency in his all-around game deflated his confidence level.
Fortunately for the 35-year-old Lodi native, he regained his stroke and was a model of consistency for four rounds in winning last year’s tournament. Schwab finished with an impressive 72-hole score of 268 (20-under) and defeated Caleb Huss of Kenosha in a one-hole playoff for his first Fischer title.
He’s back to defend his title as the three-day, 72-hole tournament tees off this morning at Riverside Golf Course.
After Saturday’s second round, the field will be cut to the top 60-plus ties in setting up Sunday’s 36-hole finale.
Schwab said his game is in a different place than it was a year ago heading into the Fischer.
“I’m much more optimistic this year heading in than I was last year,” Schwab said. “I’m playing pretty well right now and coming off a first-place (tie) finish at the Dairyland Open a couple of weeks ago.
“But I’m trying not to be too overconfident. There are so many good golfers in this field, and so many guys capable of going low and winning this thing. You have to stay patient and make the most of the opportunities you get, especially on the par 5s.”
The Wisconsin Public Links Association has put together another strong field for this year’s Fischer. Six former champions are entered, including former Janesville resident and course record-holder (62) Matt Behm.
Eight-time Janesville City champion Sam Van Galder heads the list of area entrants.
Schwab said the Ray Fischer is one of the favorite stops on the summer tour for the state’s top amateurs.
“This is one that everyone looks forward to playing in,’ Schwab said of the Fischer. “It’s a great course where you can really go on a birdie run, which isn’t the case at most of the other tournament courses.”
“You can’t win the tournament the first day but you can certainly lose it. Like I said, the key, for me at least, is that you have to stay patient. You have to birdie at least three of the four par 5s if not all of them, and you’ve got to keep the ball in the fairway. There are holes you can get in trouble in if you don’t.”
