I might not have ever met my wife if not for this job. In late 2012, I thought I was out of Janesville and out of the newspaper industry for good. But by January 2013, I was back in Janesville and back in newspapers as The Gazette’s new sports editor.
Because of that, I eventually ran into Whitney, who was a girls assistant coach, on the basketball court. And on a fateful Thanksgiving Eve night, I convinced my colleague, Tom Miller, to drop me off at a local watering hole to meet up with my eventual wife for the first time.
Five and a half years and two daughters later, life is certainly good.
There have been a lot of stories over those nearly eight and a half years as sports editor. But when someone asks me which one is my favorite, that will forever rank No. 1.
Today is my last as sports editor of The Gazette. It’s been a fulfilling journey.
In my eight years, we doubled down on our commitment to covering local high school sports. We created area players of the year and all-area teams for six sports. We covered state championships, and we covered random blowouts on Tuesday nights in January. We told stories that might never have otherwise been told publicly. We maintained a local sports section throughout a pandemic when there were no sports.
Some of the greatest compliments I ever received were from readers who said they were not sports fans but that they were drawn to a story in the sports section and really enjoyed it. Sports transcend, even if you’re not a huge fan, and that’s a beautiful thing.
John Barry and Tom Miller will continue to carry forward many of those goals and ideals. Hopefully my eventual replacement will, too.
As for me, it is time to try something new. I’ll still be around town, so be sure to say hello when we run into each other at a ballgame or on the bike trail.
Most of all, I’m looking forward making more memories with the three ladies of my life as we continue to write our story.
Thanks for allowing me to be part of the Janesville sports journey.