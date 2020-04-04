Ninety-nine percent of life’s anxieties right now have been bred from the coronavirus pandemic.
The rest still stem from Little League Baseball tryout day.
Today was set to be what they call League Evaluation for the Janesville Youth Baseball and Softball Association. Of course, JYBSA is suspended as virtually all other sports leagues around the planet right now. The association’s latest update from March 25 indicates all activities are suspended until at least the end of Wisconsin’s current “Safer At Home” order, which is April 24. The league’s press release said it still hopes to conduct a season if government regulations eventually allow.
Here’s hoping ...
Until then, no activities, including no “Evaluation Day.” All we’ve got of that is our memories, and for this writer, they are somewhat haunting to this day.
In my era, when Little League was for 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds and Babe Ruth was for 13-, 14- and 15-year olds, most young ballplayers were forced to go through tryouts twice. I was one of the few—only?—who had the honor of trying out four different times.
A call from the A’s
Anyone who wanted to play Little League had to go through the first tryout prior to your 10-year-old season.
When I say tryout, I mean one step short of doing a three-cone drill and bench press in your underwear like the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis.
You got to the park and stood in a long line to get to home plate. There, you got three swings against a pitching machine to try and show your baseball prowess. Contact or no, on your third swing, you ran as hard as you could to first. Two or three coaches from every Little League team sat in their lawn chairs at the edge of the infield grass and took notes.
No pressure, right?
Once you were done, off to another long line. If you were lucky, you were standing there brimming with all the confidence of a 10-year-old kid who at least fouled one pitch to the backstop. If you were me, you might as well have swung with your eyes closed, and now your knees were knocking and you wouldn’t turn 10 until the end of the season, because your birthday wasn’t until July 24 but the cutoff date was July 31.
Once you made it to the front of that line, you got to catch a couple fly balls (TWO HANDS!), show off your arm and then field a couple grounders (BUTT DOWN!).
And that was that!
To home you went, and so, too, did all those lawnchair coaches. They got a day or two to put together their draft boards then convened in the basement of a local restaurant to draft elementary school kids.
That night, all players waited by their landline home phone, hoping a coach would call to say you made the squad.
I was pretty much headed to bed with no call when the phone rang. Undoubtedly, I was the last-round pick and thus the last call of the night.
I had been drafted by the A’s.
Take two
I didn’t make the A’s that year. Shocking, I know.
Then again, about 75% of 10-year-olds, by my recollection, were “sent down” to the International League to get some seasoning and be ready for the “big leagues” as 11- and 12-year-olds.
So I put in my year with the Royals and waited the call the next spring for when the first week of practice would be for the A’s.
This time, the phone truly didn’t ring. Or if it did, the coach didn’t leave a message. By the time I found out when the first practices were supposed to be, they were already over. While all of my other friends in my age group were off preparing with their old teams, I was left to go try out again.
Note: I’m not going to name names here, but I have told the A’s coach this story more than once in passing over the past few years. I try to make sure he remembers it any time I run into him.
Anyway, back to the old diamonds just off Milton Avenue for another April tryout. This time, I was in the 11-year-old age group, so at least I got to skip the long line of 10-year-olds. But that also meant I stuck out like a sore thumb: If this 11-year-old kid was any good, wouldn’t he have already been here last year?
I probably needed to make solid contact on all three swings and made four perfect fielding plays to even sniff getting drafted that year. I didn’t, and so I didn’t.
I was lucky to latch on with the Expos back in the International League. Which, honestly, is probably where I should have been. Nowhere in this column will you find me arguing that I was a standout baseball player. And if the options were riding the pine in Little League or getting extensive playing time in International, I’d probably have chosen the latter anyway.
But it sure would have been nice to get a call back from my “parent club” that year instead of having to go through the ordeal of trying out in front of the line of lawn chairs again.
Third time, no charm
If an 11-year-old at tryout day looks odd, imagine what a 12-year-old looks like.
And so Little League was never meant to be for me. The Expos gladly took me back in the International League. At that point, I was the old vet against all these 10-year-old kids. Being a 12-year-old in International League meant feeling equal parts failure and hot commodity.
To show those Little League coaches they had made a mistake, one of the first games of my 12-year-old International League season, I struck out 18 batters in a six-inning victory over the Muskies. Yes, that’s all of the outs, if you’re sitting there double-checking the math.
So take that, old Little League coaches!
Fairly certain that’s a JYBSA record that still stands today. With today’s innings limits, it should stand up for the rest of time.
My dad’s still got the game ball, and thanks to him there’s a brick commemorating my performance out at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. Clearly he was not embarrassed that I never made it to Little League, which is likely why I just kept on playing.
One more time
When you got to your 13-year-old year, you officially graduated to Babe Ruth League.
It was time to try out again, but at least all my friends had to go through it with me this time.
Pretty much same procedures, but now you were down on the big Roy Coyle diamond. Swing, run, field, throw and hope some coach calls you a few days later.
This time, it was Bill Scherer and the Orioles who rang me up. Bill worked with my mom, but my dad insists she didn’t call in a favor to make sure I got drafted.
Like the majority of 13-year-olds, I played that first year in Prep League. By the next summer, Bill had handed over the reins of the Orioles to Mike Humphrey, along with Curt Nickols and Mike’s brother, Greg.
I didn’t play much the year. And again, nor should I have. We had guys like Tim King, Scott Steinke, Matt Murray and Dan Grogan on our team. Probably missing a couple, but suffice to say some guys that played for WIAA state tournament teams.
So I got to patrol right field in the bottom of the seventh inning, if I was lucky. But Mike, Curt and Greg were the cool, young coaches of the league back then, and so hanging out and being part of the team was mostly good enough.
Mostly. I do remember asking about more playing time and being told that when in doubt, the playing time went to the 15-year-olds on the team.
When Mike called me the next spring to see if I’d be coming out for my 15-year-old season, I’m guessing he thought I’d be quitting after sitting the bench the past summer. But, armed with knowing 15-year-olds were supposed to get the benefit of the doubt, I told him I’d be coming out for the team.
To everyone’s surprise, including my own, I showed up at the first practice and started mashing.
I started pretty much every game that summer at either second or third base—not positions where you’re just trying to hide someone!—and hit fifth or sixth in the order. I even put together a decent hitting streak.
So much for my plan to stick it to the coaches. Instead, had one of the most fun summers of baseball of my prolific youth baseball career. I think the Orioles were still pretty good that year, and I’ve had a good laugh with all three of those coaches about it while seeing them around the diamonds over the past couple summers.
At the end of the day, I owe them. I’d already been through four anxiety-ridden tryout days, and they made sure the count stopped there.
I can’t say for certain how “Evaluation Day” works at JYBSA nowadays. Ideally it would be a little more laid back.
Then again, I’d put myself through yet another tryout day right this minute if it meant the end of empty diamonds in this baseball-loving city.