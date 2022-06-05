Good bats, good pitching and good judgment eventually made Saturday an easy day for the Milton Crescents adult amateur baseball team.
The Crescents kept their hold on first place in the Rock River League Southern Division, breaking open a relatively close game with seven runs in the ninth inning to lock up a 13-4 victory at Ashippun on Saturday.
Milton produced 16 base hits and drew 11 walks against four Ashippun pitchers in the runaway victory. Catcher Josh Udelhofen led the way, going 4-for-5 with two RBI, and Aaron Laskowski and Dan Dean each added three hits.
On the mound, three Crescents pitchers combined to strike out Ashippun batters 20 times.
Sam O’Leary started and pitched four scoreless innings for Milton, striking out seven and walking one while allowing two hits.
Dave Sagitis earned the victory in one inning of relief, and Carter Schneider allowed one run and struck out 11 over the final four innings.
“It was a good win for us,” Crescents general manager Doug Welch said. “It keeps us in first place and got us back in the win column after a disappointing loss against Neosho last week.
“Our guys put together a lot of good at-bats and hit the ball well while being patient enough to draw 11 walks. It’s easy to get swing-happy in a game like that and make bad contact or strike out. We didn’t do that.”
The Crescents have next weekend off before returning to Ashippun on June 18 and playing host to Helenville on June 19.
MILTON 13, ASHIPPUN 4
Milton;123;000;117;—;13;16;3
Ashippun;000;030;001;—;4;6;5
Leading hitters—M: Josh Udelhofen 4x5 (3 RBI), Aaron Laskowski 3x6, Dan Dean 3x3 (2 RBI).