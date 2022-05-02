The first game of the new edition of the Milton Crescents adult amateur baseball team was a ringing success.
Behind a grand slam home run by Josh Shere in the third inning, the Crescents took a 7-2 home Rock River League victory over Johnson Creek in their first game in two years.
“Just when you think the diamond is going to play really small, Josh gets the big swing with the bases loaded to put the game into our hands,” Crescents general manager Doug Welch said.
“The wind was blowing and it was about 50 degrees and the field was wet. … We had some good players by veteran players who stepped up to help us this early season.”
Johnson Creek took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on a walk, a hit batsman and a double steal of home. But small-ball wasn’t how the Crescents took charge in the bottom of the inning, as Sean McCann singled, Aaron Laskowski and Kris Agnew hit back-to-back bunt singles and Shere homered for a 4-1 lead.
In the fourth, Sean McCann and Laskowski singled to set up a two-run single to left by Sam McCann. The final run scored in the eighth on a walk to Sean McCann and a fielder’s choice ground ball by Shere.
Starting pitcher Kris Agnew, Milton High School’s head coach, earned the pitching victory in what Welch said was his first competitive pitching stint since 2018.
“That was huge and gave us an opportunity to close things out with Sam and Sean,” Welch said.
Laskowski finished with three hits and Sam McCann and Sean McCann totaled two each.
The Crescents will play host to Rubicon at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Schilberg Park.
CRESCENTS 7, PIONEERS 2
Johnson Creek 001 000 001 — 1 4 0
Milton 004 200 100 — 7 11 0
Leading hitters—JC: Hartwig 2x4; M: Laskowski 3x5, Sam McCann 2x5 (2B), Sean McCann 2x3, Josh Shere (GS HR).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JC: Josh Braunschweig (L, 4-9-6-6-7-5), Derek Oleszewski (4-2-1-1-0-2); M: Kris Agnew (W, 5-2-1-1-5-2), Sam McCann (3-0-0-0-3-0), Sean McCann (1-2-1-1-2-0).
