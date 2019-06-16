The Rock County Post 205 River Monsters are unbeaten no more.

The county's legion baseball team suffered its first loss of the summer Sunday, a 2-1 defeat against Oconomowoc in the Dale Barry Classic championship game at Riverside Park.

Casey Stone struck out six and scattered five hits for Rock County (5-1), which had outscored Mukwonago, Whitewater and Union Grove 28-5 on its way to the championship.

"Neither team had a ton of hits but a couple miscues on our end and a couple timely hits for Oconomowoc made the difference," Rock County coach Rich Raisbeck said. "It was a great game, but unfortunately we came up on the short side this time."

Oconomowoc scored both its runs in the top of the fourth. Cory Walker doubled and scored in the bottom half but Rock County couldn't pull closer.

The River Monsters host Madison Impact on Tuesday.

OCONOMOWOC 2, ROCK COUNTY 1

Oconomowoc;000;200;0--2

Rock County;000;100;0--1

Rock County pitcher: Stone

Rock County leading hitters--2B--Walker.

SO--Stone 6. BB--Stone 3.