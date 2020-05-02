The Riverside Men's Golf Association's season will begin Thursday at Riverside Golf Course under a new format.
Traditionally, the league played on Thursdays. But due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, this year golfers will be allowed to play any day of the week.
All scores posted online will be eligible to earn pro shop credit. A player's best 18-hole score for the week is eligible, and there is no limit to how many days you play. Weekly play begins Thursdays and wraps up the following Wednesday.
Anyone interested in joining RMGA can sign up online through the Riverside website at www.janesvilleriverside.com/shop. RMGA dues are $75 and the required WSGA Handicap is $35 on the online store.
Golfers are required to make their own tee times through Riverside. Meetings or social gatherings after golf are not allowed until safer-at-home restrictions are eased.
Riverside season passes may also be purchased from online store.
For more information call Riverside Golf Course at 608-757-3080.