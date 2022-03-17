Tony Romo watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of last year's Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville. Weather permitting, the course will open for play on Saturday.
If Mother Nature cooperates, Riverside Golf Course is expected to open for play on Saturday.
Home to the prestigious Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, Riverside is ranked as one of Southern Wisconsin's top public golf courses. Golf Digest gave the course a 3.5 star rating and deemed it one of the top 50 best values in public golf in the country.
Riverside head professional Miles Tucker said he's eager to get the golf season started.
"The course made it through the winter in good shape and is ready for play," Tucker said. "We probably won't allow (riding) carts on Saturday, but possibly will on Sunday. Cart use can change on a daily basis because of the weather."
Because play is expected to be heavy this weekend, Tucker suggests booking a tee time. The easiest way to do that is to call the pro shop at 608-757-3080 or go online at www.golfjanesville.com.
Tucker said the clubhouse will be open for food and beverages, and that masks are no longer required.
"We really have no restrictions this year as far as COVID goes," Tucker said. "It's going to business as usual."
Tucker also said Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville is tentatively scheduled to open April 1.
Soft spikes are required. Metal spikes are prohibited.
Men are encouraged to wear golf style or khaki pants or shorts. Jeans are welcome. Basketball/athletic style shorts are discouraged.
Men are encouraged to wear collared shirts. All shirts must have sleeves and must not display offensive material.
Ladies are welcome to wear golf skirts, skorts, shorts or pants.
Ladies are encouraged to wear collared shirts, which may be sleeved or sleeveless.
