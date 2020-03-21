JANESVILLE
Weather permitting, Riverside Golf Course officially opens Monday.
Long considered one of the state's finest public courses and previously showcased as one of Golf Digest's 50 best values in public golf in the country, the 18-hole course was built in 1924 and is host to the prestigious Ray Fischer Amateur Championship. Riverside is managed by KemperSports.
Miles Tucker takes over as the general manager for both Riverside and Blackhawk Golf Course. The 30-year-old Tucker replaces Matt Ellis, who spent 2 1/2 years in the position.
"I'm really excited about the opportunity," Tucker said. "I've heard nothing but good things about Riverside, and I really like the layout of the course.
"It's a great property. There are mature trees and a really good course design."
Tucker, a Texas Tech University graduate, most recently served as the general manager at Tamarack Golf Club in Naperville, Illinois, and is in his first year with KemperSports.
Mother Nature had been the main reason for Riverside delaying its opening while other courses in the area opened. A still-saturated Riverside course and cool weather prevented opening, and now the spread of the coronavirus will also put certain restrictions on all Kemper-run courses.
KemperSports vice-president and former Riverside general manager Steve Loomis issued this statement on COVID-19:
"The health and safety of our staff and guests is our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on a daily basis and following state protocols and best practices for social distancing among staff. We are following the guidelines established by the CDC for preventing the spread of the virus, and all of our facilities have implemented additional sanitation measures to mitigate risk and reduce the spread of germs. A full list of these measures will be posted to the Riverside Golf Course website prior to opening next week. We believe that with the right precautions, golf can give people a much needed outlet while following recommendations for social distancing."
In a statement released to the media by Tucker on Saturday, the following measures will be in place Monday at Riverside to ensure the safety of all staff and guests:
1. We have increased frequency in cleaning schedules with a focus on public areas including handrails, door handles, cash machines, golf carts, and other high-touch common areas.
2. Asking for our customers to limit cash transactions with credit card, debit card, or check the preferred method of payment.
3. Our food & beverage area will be closed. Limited beverage selections will be available from the golf shop.
4. We have installed additional sanitizing stations throughout our facilities.
5. We have provided additional disinfectant wipes to staff and guests.
6. Staff will be wearing gloves at all times during their shifts.
7. We have posted visual signage throughout our facilities to encourage staff and guests to wash hands thoroughly and disinfect workstations, along with verbal and email communication.
8. We have allotted more time between tee-times to increase the distance between groups on the golf course.
9. We have removed rakes and ball washers from the golf course, and will be playing with modified cup in order to limit the number of touch points during the round.
10. Our customary ‘handshake welcome’ with our guests will be replaced with a standard “hello” to limit human contact.
11. We will be limiting golf carts to one person each except for immediate family members.
Tucker asks that anyone with questions or concerns call the Riverside Pro Shop at 608-757-3080.