Rock County pounded out 22 hits and received two sparkling pitching performances to collect two victories in the Plover American Legion Tournament on Saturday.

Tyler Aasen pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball, and Sam Nemitz drove in three runs to lead the River Monsters to a 7-2 victory over Superior in their first win Saturday.

Brett Kiger, whom came on to get the final two outs against Superior, allowed just three hits and a walk in five shutout innings, and Nemetz and Cory Walker each drove in a pair of runs in Rock County’s 10-0 victory over Watertown in the second victory.

Rock County is 19-7, and will conclude the Plover tournament today.

ROCK COUNTY 7, SUPERIOR 2

Superior 101 000 0—2 8 2

Rock County 213 010 x—7 9 0

Frahm; Aasen, Kiger (7).

Leading hitters—Fonger (S) 2x4; Nemetz (RC) 2x4, Walker (RC) 2x3. 2B—Rhodes (S), Fonger (S), Ovist (RC), Madsen (RC), Nemetz (RC), Ries (RC), Stone (RC).

SO—Frahm (S) 1; Aasen (RC) 6, Kiger (RC) 1. BB—Frahm 5, Aasen 3, Kiger 2.

ROCK COUNTY 10, WATERTOWN 0 (5 innings)

Watertown 000 00—0 3 0

Rock County 130 6x—10 13 0

Strupp; Kiger.

Leading hitters—Noyce (W) 2x3; Nemetz (RC) 2x2, Ovist (RC) 2x3, Stone (RC) 2x3, Zahler (RC) 2x2. 2B—Noyce (W), Zahler (RC) 2.

BB—Strupp (W) 2, Kiger (J) 1.