The Rock County Post 205 River Monsters split a pair of games as they opened play at a Legion baseball tournament in De Pere on Friday.

Post 205 dropped its first game, 3-1, to Eau Claire before overcoming a three-run deficit to defeat the hosts, 5-3.

Eau Claire’s Austin Selz held Rock County to two hits over 6 2/3 innings while striking out nine.

Eau Claire scored twice off Post 205 starter Casey Stone in the top of the first and added its third run in the fifth. Stone struck out four while allowing eight hits and four walks in seven innings.

The River Monsters (12-3) rebounded for 11 hits against De Pere, led by Jake Reisbeck’s three-hit, three-RBI performance.

Jared Emerson and Tyler Aasen each went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Rock County tied the game, 3-3, by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth. The River Monsters pulled ahead with a two-run sixth.

Aasen struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings before giving way to Drew Ries, who was credited with a save after getting the final out.

Rock County will face Bay Port and Hartford today to wrap up pool play.

EAU CLAIRE 3, ROCK COUNTY 1

Eau Claire 200 010 0—3 8 1

Rock County 000 001 0—1 2 0

Selz, Bauer (7); Stone

Leading hitters—Kjellberg (EC) 3x4, Fentress (EC) 2x3.

SO—Selz 9, Bauer 1, Stone 4. BB—Selz 3, Bauer 1, Stone 4.

ROCK COUNTY 5, DE PERE 3

Rock County 000 302 0—5 11 0

De Pere 201 000 0—3 10 0

Aasen, Ries (7); Blum, Litts (7)

Leading hitters—Raisbeck (RC) 3x4, Emerson (RC) 2x4, Aasen (RC) 2x4, Donaldson (DP) 3x4, Olson (DP) 2x3, Ziesmer (DP) 2x2. 2B—Emerson, Raisbeck, Aasen, Ziesmer, Jensen (DP).

SO—Aasen 7, Blum 5. BB—Aasen 2, Blum 1.