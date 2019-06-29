An up-and-down trip to De Pere continued Saturday for the Rock County Post 205 River Monsters.

Post 205 opened the day with an 8-2 win over Bay Port before dropping a 4-3 result to Hartford.

The River Monsters (13-4) trailed Bay Port 2-0 before erupting for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth in their first game.

Sam Nemetz, Drew Ries and Jared Emerson each had two hits for the River Monsters. Ries and Casey Stone had two RBI apiece.

Nemetz threw 3 2/3 innings in relief of starter Emerson, who did not factor into the decision.

Post 205 coughed up a three-run lead against Hartford in its second game. Starter Drew Ries kept Hartford scoreless for three innings and was backed by a three-run second, but Hartford tied the game, 3-3, with two runs in the sixth and won in walk-off fashion in the seventh.

Jake Raisbeck and Emerson led the River Monsters with two hits apiece.

ROCK COUNTY 8, BAY PORT 2

Bay Port 100 100 0—2 7 2

Rock County 000 071 x—8 10 4

Destiche, Slaasted (5), Anderson (6); Emerson, Nemetz (4)

Leading hitters—Highline (BP) 2x3, Nemetz (RC) 2x3, Ries (RC) 2x3, Emerson (RC) 2x3. 2B—Ries, Stone (RC).

SO—Destiche 3, Emerson 3, Nemetz 2. BB—Destiche 2, Anderson 1.

HARTFORD 4, ROCK COUNTY 3

Rock County 030 000 0—3 7 2

Hartford 000 102 1-4 8 5

Ries, Madsen (6); Teschner

Leading hitters—Raisbeck (RC) 2x4, Emerson (RC) 2x3, Weston (H) 2x3, Simon (H) 2x4, Voss (H) 2x3. 2B—Voss, Weston.

SO—Ries 2, Madsen 1, Teschner 1. BB—Madsen 1, Teschner 3.