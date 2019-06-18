JANESVILLE

The Rock County River Monsters are back in the win column.

Times two.

Drew Ries battled through five innings and got some help from Jared Emerson and an opportunistic offense as the Rock County Post 205 River Monsters bested Madison Impact 4-2 in the first game of a Legion baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Riverside Park.

Rock County (7-1) then scored nine runs in the first two innings on its way to a 12-0 win in Game 2.

Offense was tough to generate in Game 1, however. The River Monsters had just five hits, but they came up big with runners on base.

“We swung some heavy bats tonight, but we did what we needed to do to eke out a win,” Rock County coach Rich Raisbeck said following Game 1. “They allowed us a couple opportunities with some miscues and we had some situations where we could get aggressive.

“It worked in our favor.”

Rock County shook off its first defeat of the summer—a 2-1 loss to Oconomowoc on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 in Game 1, Rock County broke through against Madison starter Spencer Hans in the bottom of the fourth. Emerson led off by drilling a double to left-center and later scored on Tyler Aasen’s single to right. Sam Nemetz also managed to score on the play, beating a throw to the plate.

The River Monsters took the lead, 3-2, on Zack Zahler’s RBI single.

Rock County added to its lead in the fifth when Corbin Ovist raced home as Madison threw to second in an attempt to stop Micah Overley’s steal attempt.

Madison loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the second, and then scored both its runs on Austin Fahey’s single through the left side of the infield.

Ries held the Impact scoreless over the next three innings.

He then turned the ball over to Emerson, who needed 19 pitches to get the final six outs for his first save of the summer.

Ries struck out two and allowed three hits and three walks.

“Ries probably wasn’t at his best or (had) the best stuff I’ve seen ... but he grinded it out,” Raisbeck said. “He kept the ball where it needed to be and let his defense help him out.”

The River Monsters overwhelmed Madison in Game 2, striking for four runs in the first inning. Ovist stole third and then scored when the throw skipped off the third baseman’s glove and into the outfield.

Cory Walker’s lined double drove in a run, and Dalton Madsen and Casey Stone each drew bases-loaded walks to make it 4-0.

Rock County widened its advantage with five runs in the second. That early lead made things easy for left-hander Tyler Aasen, who struck out six in a winning effort.

Walker had two doubles and three RBI and Casey Stone was 2 for 2 with two RBI in Game 2.

Ovist led Rock County with three hits, including a triple in Game 2, and scored four times during the doubleheader.

Rock County hosts Whitewater for a doubleheader Thursday.

(Game 1) ROCK COUNTY 4, MADISON 2

Madison 020 000 0—2 7 1

Rock County 000 310 X—4 5 1

Hans, Ruegsegger (6); Ries, Emerson (6)

Rock County leading hitters—Ovist 2x3. 2B—Emerson, Aasen.

SO—Hans 2, Ruegsegger 1, Ries 2. BB—Hans 4, Ries 3.

(Game 2)

ROCK COUNTY 12, MADISON 0 (5)

Madison 000 00—0 5 1

Rock County 450 3x—12 10 0

Rock County pitchers—Aasen

Rock County leading hitters—Walker 2x3, Stone 2x2. 2B—Walker 2, Overley. 3B—Ovist.

SO—Aasen 6. BB—Aasen 0.