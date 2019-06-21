The Rock County Post 205 River Monsters bashed their way to a doubleheader sweep Friday against Muskego.

Rock County won both Legion baseball games via the 10-run mercy rule, 12-2 and 11-1, at Riverside Park.

The River Monsters (10-1) opened Game 1 by plating nine runs in the bottom of the first. They added a run in each of the next three innings while pitcher Brett Kiger limited Muskego to two runs in the third.

Kiger struck out four and scattered six hits. Corbin Ovist, Jared Emerson and Jake Raisbeck led the River Monsters with two hits apiece, while Tyler Aasen doubled and drove in three runs.

Cory Walker and Micah Overley each had two RBI.

Rock County pounced on Muskego early again in Game 2, scoring five runs in the first. The River Monsters added a run in the third and five more runs in the fourth to pull away.

Emerson struck out six and held Muskego to three hits, Drew Ries was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Raisbeck and Zach Zahler each collected two hits.

Rock County hosts Plover for a doubleheader today at Riverside Park.

(Game 1) ROCK COUNTY 12, MUSKEGO 2 (5)

Muskego 002 00—2 6 3

Rock County 911 1x—12 11 0

Rock County pitcher—Kiger

Rock County leading hitters—Ovist 2x3, Emerson 2x3, Raisbeck 2x3. 2B—Emerson, Raisbeck, Aasen. 3B—Walker.

SO—Kiger 4.

(Game 2) ROCK COUNTY 11, MUSKEGO 1 (5)

Muskego 000 10—1 3 4

Rock County 501 5x—11 11 1

Rock County pitcher—Emerson

Rock County leading hitters—Ries 3x3, Raisbeck 2x2, Zahler 2x3. 2B—Ries, Raisbeck. 3B—Walker.

SO—Emerson 6. BB—Emerson 2.