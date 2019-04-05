MILTON

The huge sigh of relief heard Tuesday night emanated from the Milton School District.

After failing twice, voters approved a nearly $60 million referendum to renovate and replace a number of woefully inadequate, overcrowded and behind-the-times district facilities.

Students and athletes both will reap the rewards at Milton High School. A new pool and larger gymnasium were desperately needed for both daily physical education classes and for athletic teams that were often times forced to share practice space in cramped quarters.

“You can sense that the culture is changing already,” said Milton High Athletic Director Brian Hammil. “It feels good to be a part of something that will have such a positive effect on our school.

“We’ve broke the seal, finally. And when all is said and done, I think the additions and remodeling can help take our athletics program to another level.”

Although many facets of the remodeling process at the high school are still in the design phases, two areas of great need were approved via the referendum.

A new pool, complete with its own separate entrance, will be built on the east end of the current high school. Also. the secondary gymnasium located downstairs will be broadened to allow for three stations instead of the current two.The main gymnasium at the high school is landlocked and cannot be remodeled.

Currently, the high school’s physical education classes have four teachers for three stations when you include the main gymnasium.

“A larger gymnasium should allow us to have indoor batting cages or a decent indoor soccer facility,” Hammil said. “And if the football team wanted to line up in formation indoors because the weather wouldn’t allow them outdoors, they’d be able to do so.

“The biggest problem we’ve had is a lack of overall space. Now, we’ll have more options.”

The old swimming pool in the high school was closed March 1. All that remains are the cement walls, as the pool has been drained and work has begun on air-handling repairs and asbestos abatement.

Hammil hopes that when the work is done, the old pool area will serve as yet another practice facility. He believes the gymnastics and wrestling programs would be perfect candidates to practice there.

The passing of a school referendum has done wonders for the athletic programs at Elkhorn, Oregon and Walworth Big Foot. Milton hopes to be next in line.

