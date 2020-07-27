"Canner" took care of the Canners on Sunday.
The Milton Junction Pub Raptors went to Clyman on Sunday afternoon and defeated the Canners 5-2 in Rock River League action.
The Raptors postponed their two previous games due to a positive coronavirus test of one of their players.
The Raptors used the complete-game pitching of Sean "Canner" McCann and key hits to upend Clyman.
“Clyman is always a tough place to play,” said Raptors manager Doug Welch. “Canner was the guy.”
McCann struck out 10 and walked three while allowing just four hits.
“He’s been one of our top pitchers for years,” Welch said. “He took a couple of years off, but he has come back and is all-in. He has two pitches. One is a fastball and the other is not.”
Even with the limited variety of pitches, McCann allowed just single runs in the first and eighth innings—and the eighth-inning run was disputable.
Milton took a 1-0 lead in the first when Drew Freitag reached first on an error, stole second and came home on Josh Shere’s single.
After Clyman tied the game in the bottom of the inning, Freitag again got the Raptors’ offense going in the third. He walked and took off for second on a 1-2 pitch to Shere. Shere singled and the speedy Freitag was able to score on the hit.
“I don’t think we’ve had anybody in the past five years that scored from first on a base hit,” Welch said.
The Raptors took a 3-1 lead in the sixth when McCauley Cox homered to right field.
Clyman got to within a run in the eighth inning, but Milton put the game away in the top of the ninth.
David Sagaitis singled and Kevin Raisbeck doubled to put runners on second and third. Freitag drove them in with a double.
Milton is 2-1 in league play. The Raptors play at Watertown at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, Milton will play Ashippun, with the game tentatively scheduled to be played at Ashippun.
MILTON 5, CLYMAN 2
Milton 101 001 002—5 8 0
Clyman 100 000 010—2 4 2
Sean McCann and Dan Haueter.
Milton leading hitters—Josh Shere 2x5. 2B—Kevin Raisbeck, Drew Freitag. HR—McCauley Cox.
SO—Sean McCann 10. BB—McCann 3.