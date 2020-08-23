The Milton Junction Pub Raptors concluded their Rock River League season with a 9-6 win at Johnson Creek on Friday night.
The team, hit with injuries and players going back to college, had to forfeit their scheduled game Sunday at Watertown because of a lack of players.
Drew Freitag went 4-for-6 with two doubles to pace the Raptors’ 11-hit attack against Watertown. Trevor Foss went 3-for-5 and Connor Schneider went 2-for-5. Foss and Trevor Aasen contributed doubles.
Dave Sagitis got an unexpected start for the Raptors and pitched the first four innings. McCauley Cox pitched the final five innings. Each pitcher struck out four and walked two hitters.
The Raptors finished 5-4 in the season that was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
MILTON 9, JOHNSON CREEK 6
Milton;061;010;010—9;11;3
Johnson Creek;202;001;010—6;10;3
Dave Sagitis, McCauley Cox (5) and Trevor Aasen.
Leading Milton hitters—Drew Freitag 4x6, Trevor Foss 3x5, Connor Schneider 2x5. 2B—Freitag 2, Foss, Aasen.
SO—Sagitis 4, Cox 4. BB—Sagitis 2, Cox 2.