The Milton Raptors' baseball season has once again been placed on pause.
A player on the Milton roster tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Under current league policies, the positive case will bench the Rock River League amateur team for at least the next two games.
The Raptors' next two scheduled contests--this Saturday against Lebanon and July 25 against Helenville--were listed as postponed on the RRL website Wednesday. Milton manager Doug Welch confirmed those games have indeed been canceled and will not be made up.
Welch said the player that tested positive does not live in Rock County.
"I notified the league and told all of our players and asked them to think back about what kind of contact they had (with the player who tested positive)," Welch said. "We've been good with social distancing."
Welch said the player has used his own personal helmet and equipment.
"It's the second COVID incident within the league," Welch said. "The team basically gets shut down for two weeks."
The Raptors are currently scheduled to return to play July 26 against Clyman.
The league is entering its fourth week of play after the season was delayed due to restrictions and regulations surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.